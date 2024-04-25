Home Discussions You are here Is it even possible for an iPad to fully replace your laptop? General Apple Tablets Ilia Temelkov • Published: Apr 25, 2024, 5:02 PM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. However, the most important news may be in the accessories department, with a new squeezable Apple Pencil and a sturdier Magic Keyboard with a bigger trackpad. The goal of all this is to provide users with an experience much closer to using a laptop. After all, back in 2016, Phill Schiller dubbed the iPad “the ultimate PC replacement.” Current iPads have some multitasking capabilities, though those features feel limited, especially with more complicated workflows. The big question is if hardware upgrades can make the new iPads better at replacing the good old laptops or it’s a lost cause. So, what would make you consider replacing your laptop with a tablet? What are the things that could make you consider such a move? What are the issues that are stopping you from making this step? Have you ever tried using an iPad for anything other than entertaining yourself or your kids? So, what would make you consider replacing your laptop with a tablet? What are the things that could make you consider such a move? What are the issues that are stopping you from making this step? Have you ever tried using an iPad for anything other than entertaining yourself or your kids? ... I've used 3rd gen M1 11 inch iPad pro (that's a mouthful, there are too many iPads nowadays) for a whole year and without a doubt it was a beast of machine BUT the only thing I ever used it for was web browsing, playing games, listening some music and for streaming (the aspect ratio is the worst for watching video though, too much black bars). Sold that after a year because there was a display issue with it, though got it replaced before as it was in warranty.The problem with any iPad is never the Hardware (it's usually the most powerful tablet out there) but Software, ipadOS is just plain stupid resized iPhone ui which was okayish for first few generations of iPad but is redundant now. iPad is in serious need of Software revamp or just give us an alternative to install MacOS on it I'll gladly buy one again if there's MacOS installed on it. But with just the ipadOS as it is now iPad would never be my laptop replacement. Like Reactions All Quote bondr006 • 4d ago ... Love my M1 iPad Pro 11. I’m a Realtor and Property Manager, and my iPad Pro has completely replaced my MacBook Pro as my mobile business device since November 2021. The iPad Pro is literally the perfect mobile computer for what I do. It was an easy decision for me to get rid of my 2019 MacBook Pro. I have the M2 Pro Mac Mini with 32gb ram for desktop, and an M1 iPad Pro 11 for my mobile needs. I chose the 11” because the screen is big enough for doing work on, but still super portable. It's the perfect setup for me. I create and work with fillable contracts, pdf's and Word documents, take notes, draw property and house dimensions, take and edit photos and videos for listing in the MLS, enter and maintain listings in the local MLS Paragon web app, intense communication with clients, create and maintain Excel worksheets to keep track of clients and expenses, and sooo much more...on a daily basis. It is so much easier, convenient, and more intuitive to use the iPad for the work I do. In fact, I would go so far as to say, in my opinion the laptop is limiting and cumbersome compared to the iPad Pro for the type of work I do. It streamlined my workflow, and has definitely made my work more fun. Don't have the magic keyboard but bought the Logitech Combo Touch and I love it. It fully protects my iPad front, back, and edges. I can take the keyboard off, and it is still protected, and has a fully adjustable stand. The typing experience is excellent, and the keyboard has a large, very responsive, click anywhere trackpad. And, one of the things I love the most about it is, it has a full row of shortcut keys. I also bought an Apple Magic Trackpad 2, and an Apple Pencil 2, both of which are the best. Working with a product that you like to use is an important key in business. No need for a dedicated camera or scanner anymore. I also use it for handwritten and typed notes, daily planning, task management, to-do's, email, web browsing, phone calls, messages, entertainment, reading books, play an occasional game, and the list goes on. I use a bunch of realty specific web apps and services but have a few others that I really like.Now that I have used the iPad Pro for work, there is no going back to a laptop. The Apple ecosystem is the best. Everything just talks and works with each other seamlessly. As of right now, I have the Apple TV 4K/AirPod Pros/Apple Watch Series 6 44mm/iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB/M1 iPad Pro 11 256GB/M2 Pro Mac Mini 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD/2019 intel i9 2.3ghz 16gb 512gb 16" MacBook Pro(sold). Really cool having an all in one that’s easy to use and light to carry for your business and personal needs, and now with iPadOS 16 and later, I can also use it as a desktop setup with and external monitor, keyboard, and Magic Trackpad 2. I will admit that iPad OS still has a way to go but has certainly come a long way from its humble beginnings. Like Reactions All Quote tedkord • 1d ago ... The short answer? No. The longer answer? It depends what you use your laptop to do. If you only check email, surf the web, play a few games, then sure. But for any real work, no tablet fully replaces a laptop Like Reactions All Quote Alvee1 • 22h ago ... This comment was deleted by the user. 