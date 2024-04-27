Google is reportedly working on adding on-demand AI summaries to Google Chat





Currently, Google Chat automatically summarizes conversations in threads, but these summaries are generic and may not always capture the important details. The new on-demand summary feature, discovered by AssembleDebug (via Currently, Google Chat automatically summarizes conversations in threads, but these summaries are generic and may not always capture the important details. The new on-demand summary feature, discovered by AssembleDebug (via PiunikaWeb ), would allow users to take control and generate summaries whenever they need them.





Imagine having to jump into a meeting but could use a quick refresher on a chat conversation from earlier in the week in order to prepare. With on-demand summaries, you could simply long-press on the chat thread and Google's AI language model, Gemini, would create a concise summary of the conversation for you. This summary would highlight the key points and help you get up to speed.





It's key to remember that these summaries are generated by an AI model, and like any AI, there may be limitations. Google acknowledges this and plans to include a disclaimer within the summaries to inform users about these potential shortcomings. This was actually found in one of the strings in the code. Additionally, the feature would allow users to provide feedback on the summaries, which would help Google improve the accuracy and effectiveness of Gemini over time.





On-demand summaries could be a valuable tool for anyone who relies on Google Chat at work for communication and collaboration. It can be especially helpful for managing long and complex conversations where keeping track of everything that's been said can be a challenge.



The rollout of this feature is not set in stone as it was only found by peering through the code, so there's no guarantee that it will even roll out. However, considering that AI summaries for Gmail are already working on the web and soon on Android , it isn't far-fetched that it would eventually reach all the apps that are part of the Google Workspace suite.

