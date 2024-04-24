Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money

By
0comments
Verizon
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
If you're a Verizon customer, you need to be very alert. According to cybersecurity firm Fortra, scammers have started an active phishing campaign against Verizon customers. A phishing campaign means that emails pretending to be from Verizon are sent hoping to get the recipients who are Verizon customers to reveal key personal data so that they can take over the account, order new SIM cards, and take over the victim's phone and wipe out their financial accounts.

The report says that the malicious actors behind this campaign have discovered a way for these emails to pass through security filters and end up in the victim's inbox instead of the junk mail folder. The email looks like a legitimate Verizon invoice and it requests that you log into your Verizon account and click a link in the email. DO NOT DO IT!!! You will be handing your login information to the scammers. As we've noted, that could lead to the bad actors changing the account address, requesting a SIM card, and stealing your money.

Fortra shows what to look for in a fake email sent by an attacker as part of the campaign to phish Verizon customers - Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Fortra shows what to look for in a fake email sent by an attacker as part of the campaign to phish Verizon customers

Clicking on the link could also allow the scammers to add malware to your phone or computer. If you get an email that seems shady, hover your mouse over the sender's name to see the real source of the letter. If you're not sure if the email is real, go online to get Verizon's real phone number and give the company a call. Never, never, NEVER click on links found in an unsolicited email or text.

Clicking the link on the fake email will take you to a fake Verizon page that prompts you for your email and password - Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Clicking the link on the fake email will take you to a fake Verizon page that prompts you for your email and password

Verizon subscribers need to be on the lookout for emails with the following sender information and more:

Recommended Stories
  • Sender’s Email: member@surveymonkeyuser.com 
  • Reply-to Address: ms365@verizservus.33mail.com 
  • Sender’s Name: ms365@veriservus.33mail.com via SurveyMonkey 
  • Registration Date: August 18, 2016 
  • Organization: SurveyMonkey Inc.
One way the scammers try to get you to respond to their phishing email is by making it sound as though something bad will happen to you unless you act urgently. For example, you might receive an email that says you will lose your wireless service unless you respond to the email quickly. I've received similar emails in the past and ignored them. One time I received an email from Verizon that contained many spelling and grammatical errors; that is one of the red flags that you should look for. I called Verizon using the phone number I obtained myself and found out that the email did really come from the carrier.

Verizon has a support page dealing with phishing scams and while it has been online for some time, you should follow the carrier's advice which remains valid.

DO NOT:

  • Respond to the text message or email in any way
  • Click any links
  • Open any attachments
  • Provide any data to any websites mentioned
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
The speedy iPad Mini 2021 is even sweeter than usual after a lovely discount on Amazon
Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life
Apple Watch X render shows new magnetic band mechanism that could lead to longer battery life
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate
Text message from AT&T about a free device offer may look like a scam or spam but it is legitimate

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless