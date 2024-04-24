Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money

Verizon customers. A phishing campaign means that emails pretending to be from Verizon are sent hoping to get the recipients who are Verizon customers to reveal key personal data so that they can take over the account, order new SIM cards, and take over the victim's phone and wipe out their financial accounts. If you're a Verizon customer, you need to be very alert. According to cybersecurity firm Fortra , scammers have started an active phishing campaign againstcustomers. A phishing campaign means that emails pretending to be fromare sent hoping to get the recipients who arecustomers to reveal key personal data so that they can take over the account, order new SIM cards, and take over the victim's phone and wipe out their financial accounts.





The report says that the malicious actors behind this campaign have discovered a way for these emails to pass through security filters and end up in the victim's inbox instead of the junk mail folder. The email looks like a legitimate Verizon invoice and it requests that you log into your Verizon account and click a link in the email. DO NOT DO IT!!! You will be handing your login information to the scammers. As we've noted, that could lead to the bad actors changing the account address, requesting a SIM card, and stealing your money.











Clicking on the link could also allow the scammers to add malware to your phone or computer. If you get an email that seems shady, hover your mouse over the sender's name to see the real source of the letter. If you're not sure if the email is real, go online to get Verizon 's real phone number and give the company a call. Never, never, NEVER click on links found in an unsolicited email or text.









Verizon subscribers need to be on the lookout for emails with the following sender information and more:



Recommended Stories