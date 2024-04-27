Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

iPhone, iPad, and Mac users are getting locked out of Apple ID accounts

By
0comments
iOS Apple
iPhone, iPad, and Mac users are getting locked out of Apple ID accounts
Many iPhone, iPad, and Mac users are complaining that they are getting signed out of their Apple ID accounts across multiple devices.

The apparent Apple ID outage started on Friday evening and the complaints have been mounting since, per 9to5Mac. Though the System Status page on Apple's website doesn't show any issue with Apple ID, something is surely up, judging by the number of people experiencing the issue.

Using the same password as before doesn't seem to work and the only way back in is a password reset. While that may sound like a straightforward solution, the situation can be an ordeal for those who have enabled Stolen Device Protection - which adds security delay as a means to protect users - and are away from familiar locations.

If you have it enabled, you might be asked to wait for a minimum of an hour before being allowed to change your Apple ID password.

Given Apple ID is needed to access all Apple services, including iMessage, iCloud, and App Store, having to wait for an hour can be infuriating, especially if you are in the middle of something time-sensitive. 


Similarly, this is going to be a frustrating experience for those who have created app-specific passwords for third-party apps.

Just happened to me. I had also been logging in using my icloud.com email, but now that's changed to another of my non-Apple emails. A bit annoying having to change across all my devices, and create a new app-specific password for Spark." - Reddit user sleggat

What's strange is that despite so many complaints springing up on Reddit, X, and other social media platforms, Apple has not acknowledged the issue. 

Apple Support appears to be clueless, with one Mastodon user saying (via The Verge) that they were told "sometimes random security improvements are added to your account."


The whole episode is making some users wonder whether they should reduce their reliance on Apple's ecosystem. Hopefully, the company will fix the issue soon and also reveal what caused it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)

Latest News

Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless