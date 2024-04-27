Nothing Phone 2a could be getting a new color edition next week

In a new teaser on Flipkart (via 91mobiles ), India's biggest online store for tech and other items, "a new edition" of the Nothing Phone 2a is scheduled to launch on April 29th at noon India time. The teaser only shows the blueprint for the device, giving no details as to what is new about it and sparking rumors that this might mean a new color is underway.





This lines up with a tweet by leaker Yogesh Brar stating that this new edition is a new color variant exclusive for India. He further stated that the new edition will keep the same specs as the originally launched device and the only difference will be the color.





Although the exact color has yet to be revealed, there are a couple of theories circulating online on what the new color could be. The first being yellow to match the recently released Nothing Ear A that launched in that 90s Sony Walkman-like yellow. However, the blue background of Flipkart's teaser has left many wondering if perhaps the new edition will be blue instead. It's worth noting that blue backgrounds can be standard for representing workbenches, so this might not be a clue at all about the phone's color.



The suspense will be over soon, as we'll know for sure in just a few days. Hopefully, if this new edition turns out to be really popular, Nothing would consider launching it globally so that all Nothing Phone fans could possibly own one and not get left out.