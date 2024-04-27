Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Nothing Phone 2a could be getting a new color edition next week

By
0comments
Nothing
Nothing Phone 2a could be getting a new color edition next week
The Nothing Phone 2a has undoubtedly established itself as a solid and stylish mid-ranger smartphone option. However, as eye-catching as it is, with its limited colorways (Black and Milk at launch), fans of Nothing's semi-transparent aesthetic might still be left wanting more. Fortunately, though, it looks like a new option might be coming soon.

In a new teaser on Flipkart (via 91mobiles), India's biggest online store for tech and other items, "a new edition" of the Nothing Phone 2a is scheduled to launch on April 29th at noon India time. The teaser only shows the blueprint for the device, giving no details as to what is new about it and sparking rumors that this might mean a new color is underway.

Nothing Phone 2a could be getting a new color edition next week
Credit: 91mobiles

This lines up with a tweet by leaker Yogesh Brar stating that this new edition is a new color variant exclusive for India. He further stated that the new edition will keep the same specs as the originally launched device and the only difference will be the color.

Nothing Phone 2a could be getting a new color edition next week
Credit: Yogesh Brar (X)

Although the exact color has yet to be revealed, there are a couple of theories circulating online on what the new color could be. The first being yellow to match the recently released Nothing Ear A that launched in that 90s Sony Walkman-like yellow. However, the blue background of Flipkart's teaser has left many wondering if perhaps the new edition will be blue instead. It's worth noting that blue backgrounds can be standard for representing workbenches, so this might not be a clue at all about the phone's color.

Recommended Stories
The suspense will be over soon, as we'll know for sure in just a few days. Hopefully, if this new edition turns out to be really popular, Nothing would consider launching it globally so that all Nothing Phone fans could possibly own one and not get left out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Verizon customers need to be on red alert as a phishing campaign aims to steal their money
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
Samsung's killer Galaxy Watch 6 Classic trade-in deal comes just in time for Mother's Day
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
T-Mobile is now going to dictate where you can use its 5G internet
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)

Latest News

Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
TikTok might shut down for real, as the owner apparently rejects selling the app
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
The small but capable Bose SoundLink Flex drops to its best price at Best Buy
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Patent shows the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may come with three cameras
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Is Apple going to take over your home with a Google-powered robot?
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
Introducing PhoneArena Battery Score: an easier way to learn about battery life on your phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless