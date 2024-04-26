Game developers for Meta Quest react to Horizon OS

VR headsets

Game developers react to Horizon OS









Road to VR approached a few developers who have made games for the Quest headsets and asked them a few questions. Developers of Pistol Whip, Light Brigade, Compound and Pillow responded. Their responses paint a picture for how developers are going to approach Meta Horizon OS.



There seems to be one common consensus amongst the developers: Meta Horizon OS is going to lead to very good things for Meta.



The developers were asked whether this was a smart move by Meta. Eddie Lee of Funktronic Labs thinks it’s a win for the VR ecosystem and hopes for more VR players. Lucas Rizzotto, developer of Pillow, says Meta will “own” the social layer of XR due to the popularity of its OS. Denny Unger, head of Cloudhead Games, had something more to add.













Pros and cons amidst new business strategies









The developers were also asked what pros and cons they saw for themselves moving forward. Eddie Lee said what we all probably thought when news broke about Horizon OS. Having to support multiple devices is “not fun”.









— Eddie Lee, Road to VR, April 2024









Bevan McKechnie, Head of Notdead Games, echoed Eddie Lee’s sentiments. McKechnie added that Horizon OS could be a good thing “purely as a developer”.



Bevan McKechnie, Head of Notdead Games, echoed Eddie Lee's sentiments. McKechnie added that Horizon OS could be a good thing "purely as a developer".

Lucas Rizzotto, on the other hand, thinks this is eventually going to lead to developers being charged for promotion on the Horizon Store. Lucas also thinks copycat apps are going to start filling up the store. Lee went on to talk about how VR games need extra care and attention to retain immersion. He also brought up how different headsets will have different input methodologies. Accounting for all of this will put extra load on smaller studios.

















When asked how Horizon OS will impact their business strategies, McKechnie and Rizzotto think there won’t be much change. Eddie Lee says it could go either way. If VR demographics increase it would be a “net win”. Else, it will just negatively impact small studios. Once more, Denny Unger had more to say on the matter.









— Denny Unger, Road to VR, April 2024





How would developers approach this decision?









Lastly, the developers were asked how they would have approached this decision if they were Meta. Unger and Rizzotto think Meta’s approach is smart and didn’t propose any revisions.



McKechnie also agreed that Meta was making smart moves, but added that the company needs to fund more high-quality games.









— Bevan McKechnie, Road to VR, April 2024









For example, the recently released



Meta Horizon OS is poised to give birth to multiple new McKechnie really drives home what I believe too. The XR industry needs to fund more high-budget experiences that tempt consumers into trying VR. Other than that, more games that really make use of what VR is capable of need to be made.For example, the recently released Nope Challenge , where players can confront 40 different phobias. Falling from heights or having spiders jump at you in VR is something traditional gaming simply cannot replicate.Meta Horizon OS is poised to give birth to multiple new VR headsets and developers like these will continue making awesome VR games . Like I’ve said before, I have my fingers crossed for a renaissance era of XR.