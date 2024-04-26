Up Next:
AI email summaries in Gmail on Android are one step closer to a launch
Getting through a long email backlog can be a chore, but soon Gmail for Android users may have some help. Google is reportedly testing a new feature called Summarize that leverages the power of its AI model, Gemini, to automatically generate summaries of lengthy emails.
This functionality, currently available as a premium feature in the web version of Gmail for Workspace users, would be a welcome addition to the mobile app. With a simple tap of a button, users would be able to condense lengthy emails into their key points, saving them valuable time and allowing them to stay on top of their inbox.
This had been previously spotted by Android code expert AssembleDebug when going through the code of version 2024.03.31.621006929 of the Gmail app. At the time, though, only a non-functioning "Summarize this email" button had been uncovered, which sat right under the subject line.
Now, according to Android Authority, version 2024.04.21.626860299 of the Gmail app on Android seems to have gotten further along with this and some significant progress has been made. The "Summarize this email" button is still there, but now, it actually works and summarizes the email.
Credit: Android Authority
The Summarize feature is powered by Gemini, the advanced AI model developed by Google. This powerful tool incorporates a range of capabilities, including data analysis, code writing, and understanding natural language instructions. On the web version of Gmail, where this feature is already supported, only users subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan have access to it. This calls into question whether the Summarize feature on the Gmail app on Android will require the same type of subscription, or if it will be available to all.
Note that this feature is still in development and the exact release date is unknown. However, the speed at which it's been progressing so far suggests that it won't be too long before we get it in a stable version of the Gmail app.
It will be interesting to see how this feature will be advertised and utilized. The integration of AI-powered email summaries into Gmail on Android has the potential to streamline the email processing workflow, so fingers crossed that it doesn't end up behind a paywall.
