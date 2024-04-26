AI email summaries in Gmail on Android are one step closer to a launch

Credit: Android Authority





The Summarize feature is powered by Gemini, the advanced AI model developed by Google. This powerful tool incorporates a range of capabilities, including data analysis, code writing, and understanding natural language instructions. On the web version of Gmail, where this feature is already supported, only users subscribed to the Google One AI Premium plan have access to it. This calls into question whether the Summarize feature on the Gmail app on Android will require the same type of subscription, or if it will be available to all.



Note that this feature is still in development and the exact release date is unknown. However, the speed at which it's been progressing so far suggests that it won't be too long before we get it in a stable version of the Gmail app.





It will be interesting to see how this feature will be advertised and utilized. The integration of AI-powered email summaries into Gmail on Android has the potential to streamline the email processing workflow, so fingers crossed that it doesn't end up behind a paywall.