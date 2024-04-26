Apple reportedly is in talks with OpenAI and Google over providing support to iOS 18 AI





iOS 18 . Gurman has said that Apple's focus with AI on iOS 18 will be to help users handle everyday tasks easier and faster. Even though Apple has reportedly built its own large language models to help run some of iOS 18 's AI features, today's report says Apple is interested in creating a "chatbot/search component" with help from OpenAI.

The report also says that Apple remains in talks with Google about licensing the latter's Gemini AI chatbot for iOS 18 . Gurman's article says that Apple hasn't made a decision yet about which company's AI technology to use. He says that Apple could decide to enter into a licensing agreement with both companies or none of them.



