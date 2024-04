Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal

OnePlus Pad: save $80 and receive a free gift The OnePlus Pad can now be yours at $80 off its price tag at OnePlus.com. To make things even better, the official store throws a free case worth $40. But wait, there's more! You can bundle the 11.61-inch tablet with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 or the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard at 50% off. Students get an extra 5% off. The tablet offers great value for money with its 144Hz refresh rates, reasonably powerful processor, and long battery life. $80 off (17%) Gift $399 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus

Not long ago, we came across a tempting OnePlus Pad deal at Amazon . While that’s over and gone, we still have one of the best Android tablets available at lower prices in the official store. The slate can be yours at $80 off, plus you receive a free case worth $40.The $80 price cut may not seem like much, but it’s the best bargain we’ve come across for this OnePlus tablet so far. Then again, we can’t argue the official store offered a much better gift to go along with it a few weeks ago when it gave bargain hunters a free Stylo. The accessory is out of stock now, but you can bundle your new entertainment device with exciting add-ons at 50% off.While it undoubtedly can’t rival the latest Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, the first-ever OnePlus Pad holds its own ground among mid-range options. This puppy ticks plenty of boxes at its current price of under $400, so it should definitely be on your radar.The slate stands out from the rest of the crowd with its beautiful 11.61-inch screen with snappy 144Hz refresh rates, 2800 x 2000 resolution, and 7:5 ratio. You also have four stereo speakers that should deliver more than satisfactory Dolby Atmos-tuned sound.Under the hood, you can probably guess, there’s no flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor pulling the strings under the hood. OnePlus integrates a MediaTek chipset instead. This one can’t rival the big boys, but it’s still powerful enough to turn daily interactions into a delight.So far, so good, right? But it’s not over! The design itself deserves admiration in its own right. The tablet has a solid yet lightweight construction, plus it’s quite thin.The cherry on top is a decently sized battery with a 9,510mAh capacity. It should last more than 12 hours of video streaming. In a true OnePlus fashion, you also have fast charging options – the tablet supports 67W wired charging.A free case may not feel as attractive as a free Stylo, but hey! A gift is a gift, right? If you like what this bad boy has to offer, check out the OnePlus.com deal while it’s still up and running.