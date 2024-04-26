Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal at the official store
Not long ago, we came across a tempting OnePlus Pad deal at Amazon. While that’s over and gone, we still have one of the best Android tablets available at lower prices in the official store. The slate can be yours at $80 off, plus you receive a free case worth $40.

OnePlus Pad: save $80 and receive a free gift

The OnePlus Pad can now be yours at $80 off its price tag at OnePlus.com. To make things even better, the official store throws a free case worth $40. But wait, there's more! You can bundle the 11.61-inch tablet with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 or the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard at 50% off. Students get an extra 5% off. The tablet offers great value for money with its 144Hz refresh rates, reasonably powerful processor, and long battery life.
$80 off (17%) Gift
$399 99
$479 99
Buy at OnePlus


The $80 price cut may not seem like much, but it’s the best bargain we’ve come across for this OnePlus tablet so far. Then again, we can’t argue the official store offered a much better gift to go along with it a few weeks ago when it gave bargain hunters a free Stylo. The accessory is out of stock now, but you can bundle your new entertainment device with exciting add-ons at 50% off.

While it undoubtedly can’t rival the latest Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, the first-ever OnePlus Pad holds its own ground among mid-range options. This puppy ticks plenty of boxes at its current price of under $400, so it should definitely be on your radar.

The slate stands out from the rest of the crowd with its beautiful 11.61-inch screen with snappy 144Hz refresh rates, 2800 x 2000 resolution, and 7:5 ratio. You also have four stereo speakers that should deliver more than satisfactory Dolby Atmos-tuned sound.

Under the hood, you can probably guess, there’s no flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor pulling the strings under the hood. OnePlus integrates a MediaTek chipset instead. This one can’t rival the big boys, but it’s still powerful enough to turn daily interactions into a delight.

So far, so good, right? But it’s not over! The design itself deserves admiration in its own right. The tablet has a solid yet lightweight construction, plus it’s quite thin.

The cherry on top is a decently sized battery with a 9,510mAh capacity. It should last more than 12 hours of video streaming. In a true OnePlus fashion, you also have fast charging options – the tablet supports 67W wired charging.

A free case may not feel as attractive as a free Stylo, but hey! A gift is a gift, right? If you like what this bad boy has to offer, check out the OnePlus.com deal while it’s still up and running.
