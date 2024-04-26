Grab the OnePlus Pad at its lowest price through this sweet deal

OnePlus Pad: save $80 and receive a free gift

The OnePlus Pad can now be yours at $80 off its price tag at OnePlus.com. To make things even better, the official store throws a free case worth $40. But wait, there's more! You can bundle the 11.61-inch tablet with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 or the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard at 50% off. Students get an extra 5% off. The tablet offers great value for money with its 144Hz refresh rates, reasonably powerful processor, and long battery life.