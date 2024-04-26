Best Buy's sweet new $30 discount makes Apple's HomePod mini cheaper than ever before





Apple HomePod mini Smart Speaker with Siri, Full-Range Driver, Dual Force-Cancelling Passive Radiators, Multiroom Audio with AirPlay, 360-Degree Sound Field, Four Microphones, Stereo Pair Support, Smart Home Hub, Temperature and Humidity Sensors, Five Color Options $30 off (30%) $69 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy





The latest price cut is the coolest of them all, allowing you to pay just $69.99 for your favorite of five different colorways until Sunday... or while supplies last. That's 30 percent less than usual, which handily beats Best Buy's previous 20 percent markdowns , making the HomePod mini $30 cheaper than a full-size Echo (4th Gen) and $20 costlier than a shrunken-down Echo Dot (5th Gen).





Of course, the choice between these three devices (and any other member of the Amazon Echo family you might be looking at) mainly comes down to your preferred voice assistant. If you find Alexa's skills more impressive and useful than Siri's smarts, something tells us no HomePod mini discount will ever seal the deal in favor of Apple's compact smart speaker.





Hardcore Siri fans, on the other hand, will undoubtedly appreciate the opportunity to spend less money than ever before on a product that can stream music (in surprisingly good quality), answer questions using knowledge from the web, set alarms and timers, deliver weather reports, and even measure the temperature and humidity around you.



Recommended Stories

You never have to lift a finger to control this little guy, mind you, and if you buy more than one unit now (or already own one), you can use Apple's stereo pair functionality to vastly improve your living room music listening experience without spending a fortune.