One UI 6.1.1 will reportedly bring some Video AI features to Samsung devices

Samsung's recent One UI 6.1 update brought impressive Galaxy AI features to several of its smartphones. Now, there's speculation that Samsung will continue this trend in the next incremental update, One UI 6.1.1. 

According to reliable leaker Ice Universe, the company is already developing 6.1.1, and we could see the update arrive as early as July 2024 alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 foldables. While Samsung typically uses these smaller updates to add features tailored to their foldable devices, there's an interesting twist this time around: Ice Universe also suggests that the star of One UI 6.1.1 will be a feature called "video AI".

Source: Ice Universe (X)

"Video AI" is a bit of a cryptic term, but it certainly sparks curiosity and a few possibilities for what it could entail. It could possibly allow users to create videos using AI, perhaps by entering a text description or using existing images as a base. That would be a very useful feature, especially for content creators that would prefer to create videos using voiceovers rather than film themselves. 

Another possibility could be that it refers to AI-driven video editing tools, making advanced object removal or other complex edits much easier within Samsung's software. This could be something like generative fill, where you could potentially extend the frame of an existing video and fill elements in the background to make it seem like you're somewhere else.

I've seen this clever trick used with other AI tools, like Adobe Firefly and Canva, by using a static image and some keyframing in a video editor. It wouldn't be too crazy to see something like this implemented on-device for shorter videos. Then again, since we're speculating, "video AI" could hint at something entirely unexpected that we haven't seen before. 

Samsung usually announces their foldable devices in July, so we might see One UI 6.1.1 debut alongside these new releases. One UI 7 is expected to arrive later in the year when Android 15 becomes available.

Whether Samsung's current smartphones will get a taste of "video AI" in One UI 6.1.1 or if the company will hold off until the One UI 7 update remains to be seen. It's also no secret that Samsung's AI secret sauce comes from Google's Gemini model, so it's possible we might see some hints of this during Google I/O next month.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

