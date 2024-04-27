The mid-range Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a true bargain after a $150 discount on Amazon

Up Next:
Looking for a good phone that also comes with a stylus, but Samsung's top-notch Galaxy S24 Ultra is way above your budget? Well, you'll be happy to learn that the affordable Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 with 256GB is on sale at a sweet $150 discount on Amazon, shaving a whole 38% off its usual sticker price.
It's worth noting that the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 was discounted by that much during last Black Friday, which makes this deal even more enticing. But we suggest acting fast and getting this bad boy now, as this offer has been available for a while, and you never know when it'll expire.
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 may not be quite on the level of Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra, but its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM on board, still give it good mid-range performance. The phone should not experience any trouble with performing daily tasks such as streaming videos and browsing the web. It should also be able to run heavy games like Genshin Impact but at lower graphical settings.
On the flip side, battery life is pretty solid, with the big 5,000mAh power cell being capable to last you the whole day without top-ups. Additionally, the phone supports 20W wired charging but ships with a 10W charger.
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is upgradable to Android 14, which will sadly be its last major OS update. But it should still receive security patches for three years.
With its good performance and now a more pocket-friendly price tag, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a real bargain for anyone on a budget. Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and save on one now!
As this is a mid-range smartphone, don't expect anything glamorous in the camera department. Its 50MP main and 16MP selfie cameras can take good-looking photos, but only when there is plenty of light. Otherwise, there are nothing to write home about. The main snapper can capture videos at up to 4K at 30 fps, while the one for selfies records at 1080p at 30 fps.
