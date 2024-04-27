iPhone 16: Top 7 crucial rumors you should know about

All rumored iPhone 16 features





Larger size, larger displays









Apple will achieve this display enlargement thanks to a combination of important changes. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be slightly taller and wider than their predecessors, but will also employ much thinner bezels. These cohesive upgrades will potentially allow for the rumored increase in the display size.









The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus won't be getting larger screens, though, and their size isn't changing either.









New Capture button

After opening Pandora's box with the Action Button on the iPhone 15 series, Apple seems to have a new-found gusto for adding extra buttons to its iPhones. That's likely one of the reasons why all iPhone 16 models will receive a capacitive new Capture button, positioned on the right side of the phone, below the power button.



This one would allow you to quickly access the camera from anywhere, as well as zoom in with a swipe and capture a photo or a video with a single tap.





Having a dedicated Capture button on the iPhone 16 series probably sits very low on most users' wish lists, as there are already a good few ways to quickly access an iPhone's camera. Still, knowing Apple, this dedicated button might have other uses aside from the obvious, so we'll reserve our judgement for the official release.









Camera upgrades and changes





Speaking of cameras, all iPhone 16 models are currently rumored to score upgrades.





iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max . This one will boast smaller pixel size but have a larger sensor size, so technically, we should see an improvement in low-light camera performance and overall image quality. Both theand will be getting new 48MP ultra-wide cameras . This one will boast smaller pixel size but have a larger sensor size, so technically, we should see an improvement in low-light camera performance and overall image quality.





iPhone 16 Pro , on the other hand, could be getting the The, on the other hand, could be getting the telephoto camera of the iPhone 15 Pro Max . This one delivers 5X optical zoom, a serious jump from the 3X telephoto used by the all previous Pro models.





iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, we aren't getting any major hardware upgrades. The most crucial change could be When it comes to theandPlus, we aren't getting any major hardware upgrades. The most crucial change could be a new vertical camera alignment , which will allow the two devices to take spatial videos intended for the Apple Vision Pro headset





Of course, camera changes and upgrades are always welcome. Judging from all the rumors, 2024 could very well be the year of the iPhone 16 Pro , as it's about to score some serious camera upgrades!









Larger batteries and better battery life





iPhone 16 Plus is reportedly getting its battery capacity downgraded. The large affordable model will boast a 4,006mAh battery, a nearly 10% decrease in comparison with the 4,383mAh battery inside the However, not everything is good: thePlus is reportedly getting its battery capacity downgraded. The large affordable model will boast a 4,006mAh battery, a nearly 10% decrease in comparison with the 4,383mAh battery inside the iPhone 15 Plus





Batteries are crucial elements of the modern smartphone package, thus almost all iPhone 16 models scoring battery upgrades will hopefully lead to much better battery life. Batteries are just part of the equation: energy efficiency thanks to the faster chip that's coming to all iPhone 16 models will play an equal––if not bigger––part in the potential battery life upgrade.



Which leads us to…





A single 3nm chip across the range









iPhone 15 models. With those two, Apple differentiated the regular iPhone and iPhone Plus from the Pro models by putting a faster chip in the more premium devices. Now, what's the deal here? Apple has always put the same chip in all its iPhones of the same generation, except for the iPhone 14 andmodels. With those two, Apple differentiated the regular iPhone and iPhone Plus from the Pro models by putting a faster chip in the more premium devices.





On-device AI + iOS 18









The iPhone 16 range is reportedly betting heavy on AI. Being late to the party and trailing Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and most of its competitors, the company will have to quickly catch up and showcase a massive effort in artificial intelligence.





iPhone 16 intriguing, but we have an expansive list iPhone 16 near you later this year. There's no certainty as to what features will make AI on theintriguing, but we have an expansive list of potential AI improvements . A much better Siri, AI-powered image and video enhancements, as well as contextually aware smart suggestions and image recognition are likely coming to annear you later this year.





iPhone 16 , but we should see a large portion of Apple's potential AI innovations much earlier. This June, Apple will unveil There are currently a ton of rumored AI features that might arrive on the, but we should see a large portion of Apple's potential AI innovations much earlier. This June, Apple will unveil iOS 18 , which is also rumored to be heavily focused on AI.





It's logical to assume that most of the potential cloud-processed AI features of iOS 18 will arrive on all eligible iPhones (iPhones Xs and newer), but probably only the iPhone 16 range will be able to benefit from more powerful on-device AI tasks.





Much faster Wi-Fi on board



