What is BlueImage and can it help Vivo beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra in low light photography?

BlueImage: what the teaser tells us

The post talks about how Vivo is the "King of Imaging" for the following reasons: advancements in optics, algorithms, and computing power, also the development of its own imaging chips and algorithms;

It says that BlueImage is part of Vivo's Blue Technology Matrix;

The post mentions the collaboration with optical giant Zeiss for lens technology;

It also mentions where BlueImage technology can help: scenarios like clear backlighting and low-light night vision. The post also hints that imaging tech can be used for health monitoring (like early diabetes detection), and productivity features like virtual measurement, document generation, and "multi-terminal image circulation".

In photography, backlighting stands for the technique in which the subject is illuminated by the light in the background. This technique could give creative results in photos and it's frankly a nice extra to have in your phone camera. As for low-light night vision, that one's clear. BlueImage should hopefully bring better nighttime photography to the Vivo X100 Ultra.

BlueImage results: what it could bring to the table

The X100 Ultra is rumored to sport the following specs:

An impressive 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 4.3x optical zoom and 200x digital zoom;

50-megapixel LYT-900 main sensor;

50-megapixel ultra-wide lens;

50-megapixel telephoto camera.

Vivo X100 Ultra competitors: can it beat the S24 Ultra or the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Vivo X100 Ultra competitors: can it beat the S24 Ultra or the iPhone 15 Pro Max











The iPhone 15 Pro Max also does quite well, keeping everything just a tad bit darker - but hey, it's a night photo, so better look like a night photo!

