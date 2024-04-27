Experience EA SPORTS WRC in VR starting April 30
EA and Codemasters teased an upcoming update that will include a VR mode for their highly-acclaimed EA SPORTS WRC rally simulation game. Over the weekend, the publisher confirmed the EA SPORTS WRC VR Beta will be available on April 30, as part of the Version 1.8.0 Update.
More importantly, the much-anticipated feature will be available as a complimentary update for all PC players via Steam, Epic, and EA App through compatible headsets, offering players an entirely new way to experience the world of rallying.
While previous VR implementations (like those seen in DiRT Rally and DiRT Rally 2.0) were built with the help of external partners, EA SPORTS WRC’s VR development was made by Codemasters in-house.
The VR addition supports all single and multiplayer modes in the game. A wide range of headsets will be compatible with EA SPORTS WRC, including Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, Valve Index, Oculus Rift S, Oculus CV1, and HTC Vive.
Interestingly enough, EA SPORTS WRC is the first official FIA World Rally Championship game to offer a VR experience. EA also revealed that the decision to release this feature in beta is related to the development process.
We are really excited to be bringing VR to EA Sports WRC. With VR, players will be able to experience rallying directly through the driver’s eyes and immerse themselves fully in the challenging experience that the WRC offers. They will be able to feel the adrenaline as they reach incredible speeds and tackle gravity-defying jumps in the unforgiving asphalt, gravel, and snow stages, while soaking in the highly detailed environments of the 18 game locations.
