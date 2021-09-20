Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
iOS Apple Software updates

iOS 15: these are the features you won’t be getting yet

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
3
iOS 15: these are the features you won’t be getting yet
During the “California Streaming” event, Apple announced that iOS 15 will be arriving on iPhones on September 20. Well, the announced date is finally here and we are ready to update, but it seems the Cupertino tech giant is not.

On the page describing all new iOS 15 features, Apple has marked some of them as “coming later this fall” or “available late 2021”. Among some of them are Find My network support for AirPods, ID in Wallet, SharePlay, the Digital Legacy program, and more.

All of the aforementioned features are some of the most anticipated ones coming with iOS 15, which is why it is a bit disappointing we won’t be getting them on launch.

iOS 15 features explained

Find My network support for AirPods


Let us begin with arguably one of the most hyped new features that iOS15 is bringing to the iPhone—Find My support for AirPods. First of all, it is important to clarify that this feature will only work with AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, so don’t hold your breath if you are rocking the regular ones.

The Find My network works by letting Apple devices “talk to each other.” If you happened to lose your AirPods, every time another Apple device entered close proximity with them you would get notified of their approximate location.

The signal is sent to you securely and privately. Once in range, you can start using your Bluetooth to play a sound and locate them.

ID in Wallet


Next in line, we have ID in Wallet—a feature that lets you add your state ID and driver’s license to Apple’s Wallet app. Adding either of the two documents will be as simple as adding a credit card or transit pass to Wallet. All you need to do is tap the + button at the top of the screen.

SharePlay


SharePlay is a new feature coming with iOS 15 that allows iPhone users to share any type of content such as music, video, or whatever else is on your screen while in a FaceTime call.

When listening or watching something together, all participants can access the controls. You can even continue playing the content on your TV to free up screen space on your phone.

Digital Legacy program


The Digital Legacy program is basically the addition of a trustee list, to which you can add people that you trust with your information in the event of your passing.

Apple is yet to explain the delay of these new features. iOS 15 is coming today, September 20, and all iPhones that supported iOS 14 will also support the new version. WatchOS 8, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15 are also going to be released today.

The only one that is left now is macOS Monterey, which will probably get announced alongside the expected new Macbooks that are supposedly coming sometime in October.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

When is iOS 15 coming out? Prepare for today's major software update
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
When is iOS 15 coming out? Prepare for today's major software update
New Galaxy Tab A8 report details specs and launch timeline for Samsung's next tablet
by Joshua Swingle,  0
New Galaxy Tab A8 report details specs and launch timeline for Samsung's next tablet
Apple cleans the Emmy Awards with Ted Lasso
by Daniel Petrov,  3
Apple cleans the Emmy Awards with Ted Lasso
Google Stadia comes to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Google Stadia comes to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 20
The iPhone Flip display specs leak, Apple preparing two thin foldables
by Daniel Petrov,  2
The iPhone Flip display specs leak, Apple preparing two thin foldables
Motorola Moto G60 finally coming to Europe at a very affordable price
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Motorola Moto G60 finally coming to Europe at a very affordable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless