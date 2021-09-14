iPhone 13 mini is official: the redux of the cute monster

What’s new with the iPhone 13 mini?





Smaller notch on the front

28% brighter display for HDR content

Bigger camera sensor

New processor

Slightly bigger battery

Base model storage increase

iPhone 13 mini price and release date





Apple has decided to not increase the cost of its base iPhones, meaning the iPhone 13 mini once again starts at $729. Well, technically, it’s marketed at starting at $699 but that’s only if you buy it on a carrier contract. Also, Apple is now running a super-aggressive trade-in program, which can net you as much as $700 off if you trade-in a qualifying iPhone.