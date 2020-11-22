Hot rumor lists which iPhone models will not get iOS 15
Most Android handsets released in 2015, if not all, have lost support for system updates. Even Google's own Pixel phones drop out after three years. For example, the OG Pixel's last system update took the phone to Android 10. And the Pixel 2 series will lose support after next month's monthly update. Over the last three years, the device born in 2017 with Android 8 pre-installed, was updated to Android 9, 10, and 11.
Every iPhone model that received iOS 13 was also updated to iOS 14
According to Israeli site The Verifier (which has a mixed track record to put it nicely) , this year will be the end of the line for three iPhone models: the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the iPhone SE. The latter is the original "budget" iOS handset released in 2016. This means that next year, iOS 15 should be available for the iPhone 7 and up. If The Verifier verified this correctly, the iPhones that will get the iOS 15 update will include:
- iPhone 13 series
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone SE (2nd gen.)
- iPod touch (7th gen.)
Again, this rumor comes from a website not known for its accuracy so you might want to wait before deciding to replace your iPhone 6s. The Verifier did correctly forecast that the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 line would not be updated past iOS 12. And it was able to chalk one up in the win column when it said that all of the iPhone models compatible with iOS 13 would work with iOS 14 which did pan out.
This year, there was plenty of excitement surrounding iOS 14 as Apple added Android-styled widgets and the App Library which is as close to an app drawer as anything you can find on iOS. As for iOS 15, not much is known. The upcoming new build of the mobile operating system should be announced at WWDC 2021. This year's Developer Conference was hosted by Apple virtually because of the pandemic and there is a strong possibility that the same thing will be done again next year as the U.S. continues to get swamped by the Coronavirus.
The first public beta of iOS 14 was released on July 9th which means that we could see the first iOS 15 public beta released at about the same time next year. The public got its first shot at installing the final version of iOS 14 on September 16th, 2020. So a rough estimate for when we might see iOS 15 released would be the middle of September of 2021. Of course, by then we should have some idea about what to expect in the way of new features. We've already mentioned how jazzed most iPhone users were about the new widgets and App Library added this year. The year before, iOS 13 delivered the Dark Mode feature and more. What would you like to see Apple include with iOS 15?