Hot rumor lists which iPhone models will not get iOS 15

Every iPhone model that received iOS 13 was also updated to iOS 14



iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd gen.)

iPod touch (7th gen.)

Again, this rumor comes from a website not known for its accuracy so you might want to wait before deciding to replace your iPhone 6s. The Verifier did correctly forecast that the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 line would not be updated past iOS 12. And it was able to chalk one up in the win column when it said that all of the iPhone models compatible with iOS 13 would work with iOS 14 which did pan out.





This year, there was plenty of excitement surrounding iOS 14 as Apple added Android-styled widgets and the App Library which is as close to an app drawer as anything you can find on iOS. As for iOS 15, not much is known. The upcoming new build of the mobile operating system should be announced at WWDC 2021. This year's Developer Conference was hosted by Apple virtually because of the pandemic and there is a strong possibility that the same thing will be done again next year as the U.S. continues to get swamped by the Coronavirus.





The first public beta of iOS 14 was released on July 9th which means that we could see the first iOS 15 public beta released at about the same time next year. The public got its first shot at installing the final version of iOS 14 on September 16th, 2020. So a rough estimate for when we might see iOS 15 released would be the middle of September of 2021. Of course, by then we should have some idea about what to expect in the way of new features. We've already mentioned how jazzed most iPhone users were about the new widgets and App Library added this year. The year before, iOS 13 delivered the Dark Mode feature and more. What would you like to see Apple include with iOS 15?

