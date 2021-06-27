Focus is the iOS 15 feature that many just can't wait to use

Focus is the iOS 15 feature that many just can't wait to use0
Coming to iOS 15 is an interesting twist on how Apple handles notifications. It might not stop the whining from iPhone users, but it is intriguing. Called Focus, it allows the user to select certain modes which will then factor into the apps that will be displayed, the notifications received, and more.
For many iPhone users, iOS 15 will be all apart the new Focus feature that will help users focus on work, play, sleep and other things
Apple says, "Customers can set their device to help them be in the moment by creating a custom Focus or selecting a suggested Focus, which uses on-device intelligence to suggest which people and apps are allowed to notify them. Focus suggestions are based on users’ context, like during their work hours or while they’re winding down for bed, and when Focus is set on one Apple device, it automatically applies to their other Apple devices."
Focus takes "Do Not Disturb" to the next level
Some iPhone users are looking forward to the new Portrait Mode available for FaceTime in iOS 15. There is also a new SharePlay feature that allows users to watch streaming video content with others over FaceTime or even listen to tunes from Apple Music with others. And high on some iPhone users' lists is the revised Wallet app that will store more types of keys. Using Ultra Wideband technology, users can securely unlock and start their vehicles from the iPhone hidden away in their pocket or bag.