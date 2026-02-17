



But numbers are just that—numbers on a specs sheet. I decided to use the OnePlus 15 as a daily driver for a couple of days and report my battery life findings. With the invention of silicon-carbon batteries, phones are starting to push the 10,000 mAh threshold now, and while Samsung and Apple are still lagging behind, I'm sure they'll catch up in a generation or two.



Speaking of catching up, OnePlus 15 .



The company took full advantage of the readily available silicon-carbon technology in China: The OnePlus 15 is one of the best options for US-based users to dip their toes in the new silicon-carbon smartphone battery tech. The latest flagship from the Chinese company comes equipped with a whopping 7,300 mAh battery, almost twice the size of a regular iPhone 17 in terms of battery capacity.But numbers are just that—numbers on a specs sheet. I decided to use theas a daily driver for a couple of days and report my battery life findings. With the invention of silicon-carbon batteries, phones are starting to push the 10,000 mAh threshold now, and while Samsung and Apple are still lagging behind, I'm sure they'll catch up in a generation or two.Speaking of catching up, Apple has been exploring the silicon-carbon technology for a while now, and Samsung is gearing up to test solid-state batteries in some of its wearables, so great things are to come. Back to theThe company took full advantage of the readily available silicon-carbon technology in China:







The increase between the past three generations is huge in terms of capacity gained, and if we measure it from the OnePlus 11 to the latest model, the increase is more than 45%! Astonishing. How does it translate to real-life everyday use? Let's see.





Mariyan's OnePlus 15 Battery Diary:





At the time of recording the data, the phone was at 100% battery health.





And here is a breakdown of my usage day by day. It's also worth noting that I use my phone as a hotspot most of the day, so the screen time is not the most reliable metric here, and the OnePlus 15 performs even better.



Other than that, it's the normal social media endeavor: a pinch of browsing, some Netflix, YouTube, and a couple of Hearthstone games from time to time. Oh, and a lot of time wasted in Discord. (Yeah, I know—there are some dating apps right there as well; please don't judge, it's full transparency).



Below, you can see which apps I used and which ones drained the most power.

Five days of my OnePlus 15 usage in numbers









Average Screen Time: What the numbers say





When I average out my usage over these five days, here are the numbers that I get:





Average screen time per 100%: 6 hours and 11 minutes

Average screen time per 80%: 4 hours and 57 minutes

37 minutes of screen time per 10% battery





As you can see, I wasn't able to drain the battery in one day, and there were days I could've skipped charging overnight and gone into the next day with around 50% battery. The OnePlus 15 lasts comfortably one day with a hotspot on and with pretty normal usage.





It's not a huge difference compared to what Vic got after using the iPhone 17 Pro for five days, despite the big difference in battery size. This goes to show that numbers don't always tell the whole story.



