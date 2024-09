The hot new Apple Watch Series 10 is now on sale at a surprisingly high Amazon discount

But for such a brand-new and evidently appealing smartwatch, that's clearly a very notable and even somewhat unusual discount, which might make some of you suspect that the But for such a brand-new and evidently appealing smartwatch, that's clearly a very notable and even somewhat unusual discount, which might make some of you suspect that the Apple Watch Series 10 is not selling particularly well.

Whether or not that's true, you're undeniably looking at one of the best smartwatches you can currently pair with your (new or old) iPhone, and if that sounds like something worth spending a little money on before the holiday shopping season, you'll undoubtedly appreciate the chance to spend less than usual.





To save $30, you'll need to be quick and opt for a 42mm model with a rose gold aluminum case and light blush sport band, which is obviously not right for just anyone from a cosmetic standpoint. If you do like that particular color combo, you should probably not waste any more time and pull the trigger as soon as possible... even with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event right around the corner.





Apple Watch Series 10 incredibly holds an advantage even over the extra-robust ( That's because this Amazon deal available today doesn't require a Prime membership or anything else of that sort, and at least on paper, theincredibly holds an advantage even over the extra-robust ( and extra-expensive Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a newer S10 processor.





The two also share Apple 's cutting-edge new sleep apnea detection technology , as well as the old and reliable ECG sensor, fall detection, crash detection, temperature sensing, Emergency SOS, and general sleep tracking capabilities.



Apple Watch Series 10 For its (freshly reduced) price, thecomes with a reasonably high-quality LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina display and respectable 18-hour battery life too, not to mention a water-resistant design and faster charging than all previous members of the same smartwatch family. In short, this is a gem, and you don't want to miss out on the greatest discount offered by any major US retailer to date on the hot new timepiece.

Formally unveiled a little over two weeks ago , put up for pre-order a few days later , and properly released just last week, the latest and greatest Apple Watch is already discounted pretty steeply. Normally priced at $399 and up, the non-rugged Series 10 can be had at the time of this writing for 30 bucks less than that, which may not sound like a huge markdown... for an older wearable device.