The swanky new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is getting more and more affordable

Apple Watch Ultra 2





You don't need to meet any requirements or jump through hoops of any sort to maximize your savings right now either, but you do have to opt for a dark green alpine loop in a small or medium size alongside that snazzy "satin black" 49mm case to spend $65 less than usual.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Dark Green Alpine Loop $64 off (8%)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Band Options $110 off (14%)









The key selling points are probably still that super-bright and super-sharp LTPO2 OLED Always-On Retina display, up to 72 hours of battery life (in Low Power Mode), and handy Action Button, as well as the robust titanium build made to resist corrosion, water immersion up to 100 meters, and even the occasional impact against hard surfaces.







