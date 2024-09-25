Subscribe to access exclusive content
The swanky new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is getting more and more affordable

By
0comments
Deals
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with black titanium case and dark green alpine loop
Priced at the same extravagant $799 as last year's version at launch a couple of weeks ago, the "all-new" black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 is already marked down by a cool 65 bucks at Amazon. This unprecedented deal improves on the e-commerce giant's $50 discount from just a couple of days ago, which in turn matched Best Buy's offer from last week while removing any and all special conditions.

You don't need to meet any requirements or jump through hoops of any sort to maximize your savings right now either, but you do have to opt for a dark green alpine loop in a small or medium size alongside that snazzy "satin black" 49mm case to spend $65 less than usual.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Black Titanium Case, Dark Green Alpine Loop
$64 off (8%)
Buy at Amazon

Apart from the elegant new coat of paint, this Apple Watch Ultra 2 model is of course identical to the one released in 2023, with the two now sharing sleep apnea detection technology in addition to ECG, temperature sensing, fall detection, crash detection, and an Apple S9 processor that's ironically one generation behind the S10 chip inside the considerably cheaper Apple Watch Series 10.

The key selling points are probably still that super-bright and super-sharp LTPO2 OLED Always-On Retina display, up to 72 hours of battery life (in Low Power Mode), and handy Action Button, as well as the robust titanium build made to resist corrosion, water immersion up to 100 meters, and even the occasional impact against hard surfaces. 

All in all, this is clearly one of the best smartwatches you can get right now if you're an iPhone user, and although its reduced price is certainly not low enough to break into the budget category, at least you can spend a little less than before without having to wait for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event or anything of that sort.

If you don't need to own a black smartwatch (with a green band), the "old" silver-coated Apple Watch Ultra 2 variant is obviously even more affordable, going for as much as $110 under its $799 list price on Amazon at the time of this writing.
