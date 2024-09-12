Apple Watch Series 10 and upgraded Apple Watch Ultra 2 pre-orders are live!

Apple Watch Series 10

The black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is sticking with a single configuration—49mm with cellular connectivity—and is set to launch on September 20, too. You will have your choice of straps, including an Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, or Trail Loop. Pre-orders are already available for $799, or you can snag it with a matching titanium Milanese Loop for $899.



Apple's newest wearables, the Watch Series 10, come in both titanium and aluminum finishes. Depending on your choice, you can pick from a variety of colors, including:Right now, you can preorder the GPS model of thewith the 42mm size starting at $399 and the 46mm size at $429. If you are looking for cellular connectivity, the prices jump to $499 for the 42mm model and $529 for the 46mm.Apple's official store also has some trade-in options available, letting you snag anywhere from $50 to $365 in credit toward your new Apple Watch.Now, onto the updated, which now features a sleek “satin black” color option, making it the first time Apple has introduced multiple color choices for this wearable. Just like the Series 10, it offers sleep apnea detection and lets you stream music and podcasts through the watch’s built-in speakers. Aside from these updates, it is pretty much the same as last year’s Ultra 2, still designed with the more athletic crowd in mind compared to Apple’s other smartwatches.