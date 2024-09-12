Apple Watch Series 10 and upgraded Apple Watch Ultra 2 pre-orders are live!

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Seven different colors and styles of the Apple Watch Series 10.
Earlier this week, Apple unveiled its newest Apple Watch Series 10, along with some exciting updates to the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which now sports a fresh new color. As is typical for the tech giant, pre-orders for these new products have officially kicked off just a few days after the launch event, and the Apple Watch Series 10 is now available for you to get.

You can already pre-order both the Apple Watch Series 10 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with an official launch date set for September 20. The Series 10 starts at $399, while the new Ultra 2 comes in at a starting price of $799.

Apple Watch Series 10, 42mm: Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 10 are open. The latest Apple wearable features an ECG app and a brilliant always-on display. You can pre-order one at Amazon, and shipping is set to begin on September 20.
Pre-order at Amazon

Apple Watch Ultra 2, Black Titanium: Pre-order at Amazon

The latest Apple Watch 2 model arrives with stunning new finishes. The rugged timepiece is already available for pre-order at Amazon, with no gift cards or discounts available at the time of writing. The premium smartwatch is set to arrive on September 20.
Pre-order at Amazon


Apple's newest wearables, the Watch Series 10, come in both titanium and aluminum finishes. Depending on your choice, you can pick from a variety of colors, including:

  • Silver
  • Rose gold
  • Jet black
  • Dark gray
  • A light gray shade called "natural."

Right now, you can preorder the GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 10 with the 42mm size starting at $399 and the 46mm size at $429. If you are looking for cellular connectivity, the prices jump to $499 for the 42mm model and $529 for the 46mm.

Apple's official store also has some trade-in options available, letting you snag anywhere from $50 to $365 in credit toward your new Apple Watch.

Now, onto the updated Apple Watch Ultra 2, which now features a sleek “satin black” color option, making it the first time Apple has introduced multiple color choices for this wearable. Just like the Series 10, it offers sleep apnea detection and lets you stream music and podcasts through the watch’s built-in speakers. Aside from these updates, it is pretty much the same as last year’s Ultra 2, still designed with the more athletic crowd in mind compared to Apple’s other smartwatches.



The black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is sticking with a single configuration—49mm with cellular connectivity—and is set to launch on September 20, too. You will have your choice of straps, including an Ocean Band, Alpine Loop, or Trail Loop. Pre-orders are already available for $799, or you can snag it with a matching titanium Milanese Loop for $899.

You can also take advantage of trade-in options at Apple's official store, allowing you to get anywhere from $50 to $365 in credit toward your new Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

