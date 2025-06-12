Outstanding new deal makes the premium Apple Watch Ultra as affordable as a 'normal' smartwatch





$379.99, of course, must feel pretty right when you consider that the aforementioned "mainstream" Series 10 normally starts at $399.99... sans standalone cellular connectivity. Yes, the $379.99, of course, must feel pretty right when you consider that the aforementioned "mainstream" Series 10 normally starts at $399.99... sans standalone cellular connectivity. Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra comes with built-in 4G LTE support as standard, which further enhances a value proposition made great primarily by the super-robust titanium construction, excellent battery life, and customizable Action Button.

Because the latest and greatest discount on what's still one of the best smartwatches in the world is offered by Woot, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that you're looking at refurbished units here available at a new record low price for a limited time only.

But these are "grade A" refurbs inspected and guaranteed to present "minimal" cosmetic damage and work essentially as well as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units. By the way, it's pretty hard to find the Apple Watch Ultra in new condition at major US retailers nowadays, but if you miss out on your chance to order an ultra-affordable refurbished device here, your best money-saving bet will probably be Amazon, where "renewed" units are currently sold at 35 bucks more than at Woot... with unspecified warranty terms.









Our in-depth Apple Watch Ultra review from the fall of 2022, in case you're wondering, is more or less as true today as back then, with key features and selling points like that bright and vivid display, wide selection of top-notch wellness and health features, and outstanding overall performance remaining big strengths over many of the greatest smartwatches money can get in 2025 as well.