Outstanding new deal makes the premium Apple Watch Ultra as affordable as a 'normal' smartwatch

How could you possibly say no to one of the best and most robust smartwatches in the world at a lower-than-ever price?

Apple Watch Ultra
You don't have to be a wearable tech connoisseur to take a quick look at the Apple Watch Ultra and instantly understand that you're dealing with a special smartwatch. Despite its advanced age, the 2022-released rugged timepiece remains an exceptional alternative to the younger and yet in a lot of ways humbler Apple Watch Series 10 for the right type of user and at the right price.

$379.99, of course, must feel pretty right when you consider that the aforementioned "mainstream" Series 10 normally starts at $399.99... sans standalone cellular connectivity. Yes, the Apple Watch Ultra comes with built-in 4G LTE support as standard, which further enhances a value proposition made great primarily by the super-robust titanium construction, excellent battery life, and customizable Action Button.

Apple Watch Ultra

$379 99
$799
GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Ocean Band, Two Color Options, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included
Expired

Apple Watch Ultra

$385 off (48%)
GPS + Cellular, 49mm, Rugged Titanium Case, Midnight Ocean Band, Always-on Retina Display with up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Sapphire Front Crystal with Display Edge Protection, IP6X Dust Resistant, Customizable Action Button, Water Resistant up to 100 Meters, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Emergency SOS, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, Renewed
Buy at Amazon

Because the latest and greatest discount on what's still one of the best smartwatches in the world is offered by Woot, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that you're looking at refurbished units here available at a new record low price for a limited time only.

But these are "grade A" refurbs inspected and guaranteed to present "minimal" cosmetic damage and work essentially as well as brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units. By the way, it's pretty hard to find the Apple Watch Ultra in new condition at major US retailers nowadays, but if you miss out on your chance to order an ultra-affordable refurbished device here, your best money-saving bet will probably be Amazon, where "renewed" units are currently sold at 35 bucks more than at Woot... with unspecified warranty terms.

If you hurry, mind you, your $379.99 will buy you a 1-year Woot limited warranty, which makes this killer new deal pretty much irresistible... for folks who can't afford the slightly costlier and only slightly better Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Our in-depth Apple Watch Ultra review from the fall of 2022, in case you're wondering, is more or less as true today as back then, with key features and selling points like that bright and vivid display, wide selection of top-notch wellness and health features, and outstanding overall performance remaining big strengths over many of the greatest smartwatches money can get in 2025 as well.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
