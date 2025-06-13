The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is unusually affordable in brand-new condition for a limited time
Built to handle your adventurous lifestyle and equipped with cellular connectivity as standard, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at an unusually low price right now.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you know that outstanding Apple Watch Ultra 2 Woot deal from just a couple of days ago? The Amazon-owned e-tailer is now running another sale on the same 2023-released rugged smartwatch, and some of you dear readers might find this one even more compelling than the previous offer, even though you have to spend a little more money today (and today only).
That's because your $669.99 will buy you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Apple Watch Ultra 2 unit this time around instead of a "grade A" refurb. The refurbished promotion is actually gone already, so I should probably stop talking about it and focus more on comparing this price with what Amazon itself is currently charging for a new Ultra 2 with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.
That's around 70 bucks more than Woot, mind you, after a much humbler $60 discount from a $799 list price. Now, it's highly debatable if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is worth eight whole Benjamins with a potentially vastly improved sequel likely right around the corner, but at $670, the value for your money is essentially unbeatable if you're an iPhone owner with a passion for the great outdoors.
If you hurry, you can opt for a black titanium model with a matching black trail loop or a rugged titanium version with a blue ocean band at the exact same $669.99 price. The impressive new Woot deal is technically scheduled to go away at the end of the day as far as both those models are concerned, but due to their younger age and arguably classier look, the all-black units could well go out of stock even sooner.
As such, I can't stress enough how important it is to pull the trigger as soon as possible... if you're sure this is the best smartwatch for you. The Apple Watch Series 10 is obviously still a lot more affordable, but it's also much less robust and nowhere near as well-equipped to handle an adventurous lifestyle. Oh, and did I mention the Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with built-in cellular connectivity as standard too?
13 Jun, 2025The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is unusually affordable in brand-new condition for a limited time
12 Jun, 2025Outstanding new deal makes the premium Apple Watch Ultra as affordable as a 'normal' smartwatch
10 Jun, 2025Need a rugged watch on a budget? Get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at this hard-to-beat price today!
04 Jun, 2025This luxurious Apple Watch Series 10 model is down to its best price on Amazon
30 May, 2025The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at an incredible price with 4G LTE and a stainless steel case
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: