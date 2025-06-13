Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is unusually affordable in brand-new condition for a limited time

Built to handle your adventurous lifestyle and equipped with cellular connectivity as standard, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at an unusually low price right now.

Apple Watch Ultra 2
Do you know that outstanding Apple Watch Ultra 2 Woot deal from just a couple of days ago? The Amazon-owned e-tailer is now running another sale on the same 2023-released rugged smartwatch, and some of you dear readers might find this one even more compelling than the previous offer, even though you have to spend a little more money today (and today only).

That's because your $669.99 will buy you a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Apple Watch Ultra 2 unit this time around instead of a "grade A" refurb. The refurbished promotion is actually gone already, so I should probably stop talking about it and focus more on comparing this price with what Amazon itself is currently charging for a new Ultra 2 with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$669 99
$799
GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Two Color Options, New, 1-Year Apple Warranty Included
Expired

Apple Watch Ultra 2

$60 off (8%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Apnea Detection, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Multiple Colors and Band Options
Buy at Amazon

That's around 70 bucks more than Woot, mind you, after a much humbler $60 discount from a $799 list price. Now, it's highly debatable if the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is worth eight whole Benjamins with a potentially vastly improved sequel likely right around the corner, but at $670, the value for your money is essentially unbeatable if you're an iPhone owner with a passion for the great outdoors.

If you hurry, you can opt for a black titanium model with a matching black trail loop or a rugged titanium version with a blue ocean band at the exact same $669.99 price. The impressive new Woot deal is technically scheduled to go away at the end of the day as far as both those models are concerned, but due to their younger age and arguably classier look, the all-black units could well go out of stock even sooner.

As such, I can't stress enough how important it is to pull the trigger as soon as possible... if you're sure this is the best smartwatch for you. The Apple Watch Series 10 is obviously still a lot more affordable, but it's also much less robust and nowhere near as well-equipped to handle an adventurous lifestyle. Oh, and did I mention the Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with built-in cellular connectivity as standard too? 
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
