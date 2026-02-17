The Honor Magic V6's thin chassis leaks in real-life pictures: should the Galaxy Z Fold 8 worry?
Thick foldables are a thing of the past.
The Magic V6 leaks online. | Images by Weibo users, collage by PhoneArena
It's less than two weeks until the Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona, where numerous phones and gadgets are expected to be unveiled. Of those, the Honor Magic V6 will draw lots of attention: you already voted for it as a better option compared to another upcoming foldable – the ubiquitous Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Some Weibo (that's China's biggest social media platform) users have been sharing images of a popular Hong Kong actor and singer Nicholas Tse holding a thin, sleek foldable. That's presumed to be the Magic V6 and it looks quite like it.
Here, take a closer look at it:
The traditional octagon camera island on the back is here once again. The chassis sides have a metal-looking finish and overall, the (potential) Magic V6 looks pretty slim. The finish on the rear panel looks like vegan leather and the rich red color is magnificent, do you agree?
That's probably because the Magic V6 might be the foldable with the largest battery so far: 7,150 mAh capacity and mind-boggling 120W charging speeds. That's premium even for the non-foldable genre, but the Magic V6 might easily top its own category, where battery capacities of 4,400 mAh (Galaxy Z Fold 7) or 5,600 mAh (Oppo Find N5) are the norm.
Now, the Honor Magic V6 goes off to the analog world and doesn't go unnoticed.
Yes, it's thin
Under the hood, this bad boy will most likely pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is Qualcomm's latest and greatest in terms of mobile silicon. I expect RAM options to go up to 16 GB, since this is a premium powerhouse. The main snapper is said to be utilizing a 200 MP sensor, but if you want the maximum camera performance, you shouldn't look at the foldable genre. Slab phones still rule when it comes to cameras.
What color do you want the Magic V6 in?
