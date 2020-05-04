HBO Max promo slashes the subscription price to Netflix costs, free for Now users









The upcoming HBO Max service will be the biggest news in the media consumption industry since, well, Netflix moved away from those disks we were getting in the mail and ripping to make a home collection. These are the new subscription service features at a glance:





HBO Max subscription price: $14.99 monthly

HBO Max release date: May 27

HBO Max movies and TV shows count: all of HBO and Warner, plus 10,000 hours of new content





That's all fine and dandy, but HBO Max is also the most expensive of all popular streaming services so far, be it Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime video, or even Netflix unless you are talking about its Premium 4K tier.



HBO Max vs Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Apple TV subscription plan prices



How to get the HBO Max subscription discount promo

The good guys from AT&T which owns Warner Media that has HBO in its portfolio, are now slashing 20% from the HBO Max subscription price. That's right, here's what you need to do to get HBO Max for just $11.99 a month instead of the default $14.99 price.

1. Go to HBOMax.com. 2. Register for HBO Max service directly from the site before May 27, 3am ET. 3. A 20% subscription discount brings the HBO Max price to $11.99 4. The HBO Max subscription promo is valid for 12 months, here's the fine print:





HBO Max vs HBO Now vs HBO Go

If you are getting rightfully confused about the difference between your current HBO Now or HBO Go, and the HBO Max subscriptions, Warner gives a quick explantion:



As to who will get an upgrade to HBO Max from their HBO, Now or Go subscriptions, here's the list:

Free HBO Max subscription with AT&T Unlimited Elite.

Free HBO Max subscription with AT&T DirecTV Premier, U-Verse U400 or U450 plans.

Free upgrade with HBO cable subscription from AT&T.

HBO Max movies, TV shows and original content

The new HBO Max service will be folding in all of these traditional content providers - HBO, New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, etc. - plus a bunch of exclusive and original programming.





“Dune: The Sisterhood,” an adaptation of Brian Herbert and Kevin Anderson’s book based in the world created by Frank Herbert’s book Dune, from director Denis Villeneuve

“Tokyo Vice,” based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat starring Ansel Elgort

“The Flight Attendant,” a one-hour thriller series based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, which will star Kaley Cuoco, who is also executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti

“Love Life,” a 10-episode half-hour romantic comedy anthology series starring “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick, who will also executive produce alongside Paul Feig

“Station Eleven,” a postapocalyptic limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel’s international bestseller, adapted by Patrick Somerville and directed by Hiro Murai

“Made for Love,” a 10-episode, half-hour, straight-to-series adaptation based on the tragicomic novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting, also from Somerville and directed by S.J. Clarkson

“Gremlins,” an animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Entertainment based on the original movie

The exclusive streaming rights at launch to all 236 episodes of “Friends”

The exclusive streaming rights at launch to all episodes of fan favorites “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Pretty Little Liars”

The exclusive streaming home to a string of new Warner Bros.’ produced dramas for The CW beginning with the fall 2019 season, including the highly-anticipated new DC Entertainment series “Batwoman,” and “Katy Keene” (spinoff of “Riverdale”)

New exclusive movie production deals with Greg Berlanti, one of Hollywood’s most prolific and successful producers, and Reese Witherspoon, Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning actress and producer; Berlanti will produce an initial four movies focused in the young adult space, while Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine will produce at least two films

Stephen King’s “The Outsider,” a dark mystery starring Ben Mendelsohn, produced and directed by Jason Bateman

“Lovecraft Country,” a unique horror series based on a novel by Matt Ruff, written and executive produced by Misha Green, and executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams

“The Nevers,” Joss Whedon’s new science fiction series starring Laura Donnelly

“The Gilded Age,” the opulent world of 1885 New York from “Downton Abbey’s” Julian Fellowes

“Avenue 5,” high satire aboard a space-bound cruise ship from Armando Iannucci (“Veep”), starring Hugh Laurie and Josh Gad

“The Undoing,” a psychological thriller from David E. Kelley, directed by Susanne Bier starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

“The Plot Against America,” reimagined history based on Phillip Roth’s novel written and executive produced by David Simon and Ed Burns, starring Winona Ryder and John Turturro

“Perry Mason,” the classic legal drama for a new generation, executive produced by Robert Downey, Jr. and Susan Downey, with Matthew Rhys in the title role

“I Know This Much Is True,” a complex family drama starring Mark Ruffalo playing twin brothers, one of whom has schizophrenia, based on the best-selling novel by Wally Lamb, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance. Exclusive HBO Max original content movies and TV series:



As you can see, the new HBO Max streamer is starting pretty strong with way more content than Netflix had at launch, not to mention Disney+ or the lesser rivals. Granted, it charges the most, too, but with the discount promo above the monthly HBO Max price for exclusive content like all episodes of "Friends" or "Game of Thrones" seems to be worth it. What do you think?

Despite that the coronavirus lockdown ushered in a huge jump in movies and TV show streaming demand (and Netflix share pricing), a media streaming newcomer still has to give an incentive to its first subscribers, even if its name is HBO.