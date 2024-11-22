Google's 'Clearly White' Pixel Buds A-Series are a clearly awesome Black Friday bargain right now
Whether you've long forgotten about them or... never knew they existed in the first place, Google's low-cost Pixel Buds A-Series are still very much a thing, costing less than ever in a single colorway during day two of Amazon's extended 2024 Black Friday Week celebrations.
Of course, the 2022-released earbuds were on sale at a 50 percent discount in a "Clearly White" hue right from the start of this massive event yesterday, but due to the attractiveness of so many other extraordinary Google Pixel Black Friday deals, I hope you can forgive me for not noticing this offer earlier.
Originally priced at $99, the Pixel Buds A-Series are obviously nowhere near as powerful or as sophisticated as the significantly more expensive Pixel Buds Pro 2, lacking among others the active noise cancellation technology needed to take on the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro 2, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, or even the budget-friendly Galaxy Buds FE.
But if you've taken advantage of any of those phenomenal Pixel 9, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, or 8 Pro promotions from the last 24 hours, these might just be the best wireless earbuds to go with your brand-new Google phone... without breaking the bank.
After all, the overall audio quality is likely to prove satisfactory (at the very least) for that heavily reduced price point, and the same goes for the 5-hour battery life (or 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in), the IPX4 water resistance, hands-free Google assistance, and all-day comfort.
The Pixel Buds A-Series are also by no means ugly, promising to stand out just enough to not embarrass you while working out or commuting to the office and rocking a distinctive stabilizer arc to guarantee, well, excellent stability during your longest music listening sessions.
Seeing as how Amazon only sells these bad boys at $50 under their $99 list price in one (beautiful) color while three other flavors are available at a smaller $40 discount, there's a very distinct possibility that this particular "Black Friday Week" deal will not last a whole week, so you may want to hurry and pull the trigger right now.
