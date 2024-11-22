Google's 'Clearly White' Pixel Buds A-Series are a clearly awesome Black Friday bargain right now





Of course, the 2022-released earbuds were on sale at a 50 percent discount in a "Clearly White" hue right from the start of this massive event yesterday, but due to the attractiveness of so many other extraordinary Google Pixel Black Friday deals , I hope you can forgive me for not noticing this offer earlier.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds with Custom-Designed 12mm Dynamic Speaker Drivers, Flush-to-ear Design, Adaptive Sound, Beamforming Microphones, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Clearly White Color $50 off (51%) Buy at Amazon













After all, the overall audio quality is likely to prove satisfactory (at the very least) for that heavily reduced price point, and the same goes for the 5-hour battery life (or 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in), the IPX4 water resistance, hands-free Google assistance, and all-day comfort.





The Pixel Buds A-Series are also by no means ugly, promising to stand out just enough to not embarrass you while working out or commuting to the office and rocking a distinctive stabilizer arc to guarantee, well, excellent stability during your longest music listening sessions.





Seeing as how Amazon only sells these bad boys at $50 under their $99 list price in one (beautiful) color while three other flavors are available at a smaller $40 discount, there's a very distinct possibility that this particular "Black Friday Week" deal will not last a whole week, so you may want to hurry and pull the trigger right now.