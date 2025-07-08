Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their best price ever for Prime Day

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have become cheaper than ever for Prime Day 2025! Don't miss out.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 inside their charging case on a white table.
Prime Day 2025 is finally here, and this year's summer deals are wild! Alongside multiple promos on Android phones, the e-commerce giant gives you stunning bargains on many of the best wireless earbuds. Take the Pixel Buds Pro 2, for example. These incredible buds have dropped to their lowest price ever just in time for the event, making them a top pick for Google fans.

Let's get some context here. For a limited time (July 8-11), you can grab these bad boys with a huge 30% discount, provided you have Prime membership. The major discount brings brings them under the $170 mark from their original $230 price. All previous bargains Amazon has launched so far have capped at 21%, which makes this time-sensitive promo all the more exciting!

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are 30% off at Amazon

$68 off (30%)
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have just dropped to their lowest price ever! Right now, you can save 30% on the earbuds, which saves you $68. This is one of the best Prime Day promos available on wireless earbuds, so you shouldn't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

In our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, we've praised these buds' audio quality and comfortable design. You can wear them in two ways—twisted and locked in for workouts, or untwisted for relaxed, all-day comfort. Whichever "wearing mode" you pick, you can expect long-hour wear with no ear fatigue whatsoever.

As for audio performance, these fellas don't overemphasize bass or any other frequencies. In other words, you get a balanced sound quality that fits all sorts of music and podcasts. Of course, you can also EQ them if you want punchier, deeper bass, but overall, they sound amazing out of the box.

Add to this impressive package a decent ANC performance and stellar battery life—up to eight hours per charge—and you've got one of the best AirPods Pro 2 alternatives money can buy. With extras like Bluetooth Multipoint and Google Fast Pair support, these buddies are a definite winner for many.

The best part about them? You can now grab the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at their lowest price ever! If you've been waiting for a solid discount, this Prime Day is the time to grab a pair. Hurry up and save 30% while the summer shopping frenzy is live.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
