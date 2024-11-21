Black Friday blessing: the best Pixel 9 Pro XL deal on Amazon is right here!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hooray, it's a proper shopping holiday: the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is at its lowest price on Amazon currently!
This Black Friday offer is not to be passed by just like that:
That's right, you get 11% off the usual price of Google's brand-new champion, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
The biggest and baddest non-foldable 2024 phone made by the search engine giant is here to blow you away with its AI capabilities.
Love it or hate it, the Pixel 9 Pro XL indeed looks premium.
The phone features a matte glass back that resists fingerprint smudges, while the polished aluminum sides offer a sleek, shiny finish but are prone to smudges. It also includes standard flagship features like IP68 water and dust resistance. Pretty neat!
The Pixel 9 Pro XL lags behind in CPU performance compared to the current Galaxy and iPhone Pro Max counterparts, scoring lower in both single-core and multi-core tasks. Unfortunately, you won't get mind-blowing performance from the Tensor G4 chip, like you would from a device with a Snapdragon 8 Elite inside, for example.
That doesn't make the Pixel 9 Pro XL "slow" or "bad" by any means. Keep that in mind.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL also has an amazingly bright display. Instead of testing peak brightness using Google's method (which measures 5% white on a black screen) we evaluate full-screen brightness. The Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers over 2,000 nits, making it the brightest phone we’ve ever tested at PhoneArena – an impressive achievement!
This Black Friday offer is not to be passed by just like that:
That's right, you get 11% off the usual price of Google's brand-new champion, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
The biggest and baddest non-foldable 2024 phone made by the search engine giant is here to blow you away with its AI capabilities.
The new Pixel 9 Pro XL introduces a fresh design, featuring flat sides for a sleek, modern appearance. This style, initially popularized by Apple and recently embraced by many Android manufacturers, marks a departure from previous Pixel designs.
Love it or hate it, the Pixel 9 Pro XL indeed looks premium.
The phone features a matte glass back that resists fingerprint smudges, while the polished aluminum sides offer a sleek, shiny finish but are prone to smudges. It also includes standard flagship features like IP68 water and dust resistance. Pretty neat!
Of course, it's important to highlight what's inside the Pixel 9 Pro XL, not just comment on its exteriors.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL lags behind in CPU performance compared to the current Galaxy and iPhone Pro Max counterparts, scoring lower in both single-core and multi-core tasks. Unfortunately, you won't get mind-blowing performance from the Tensor G4 chip, like you would from a device with a Snapdragon 8 Elite inside, for example.
That doesn't make the Pixel 9 Pro XL "slow" or "bad" by any means. Keep that in mind.
However, on the gaming front, there’s some good news: the Tensor G4 chip generates less heat and has improved cooling compared to its predecessor. This results in reduced throttling and smoother frame rates during gameplay.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL also has an amazingly bright display. Instead of testing peak brightness using Google's method (which measures 5% white on a black screen) we evaluate full-screen brightness. The Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers over 2,000 nits, making it the brightest phone we’ve ever tested at PhoneArena – an impressive achievement!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: