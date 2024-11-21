Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Black Friday blessing: the best Pixel 9 Pro XL deal on Amazon is right here!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Hooray, it's a proper shopping holiday: the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is at its lowest price on Amazon currently!

This Black Friday offer is not to be passed by just like that:

The Pixel 9 Pro XL (512GB) can be yours for less now, so act quick!

The biggest, baddest non-foldable from Google this year is on a deep Black Friday discount! I bet you have an Amazon profile, so if you want to get a piece of that well-known Pixel photography action, don't hesitate!
$150 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon


That's right, you get 11% off the usual price of Google's brand-new champion, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The biggest and baddest non-foldable 2024 phone made by the search engine giant is here to blow you away with its AI capabilities.

The new Pixel 9 Pro XL introduces a fresh design, featuring flat sides for a sleek, modern appearance. This style, initially popularized by Apple and recently embraced by many Android manufacturers, marks a departure from previous Pixel designs.

Love it or hate it, the Pixel 9 Pro XL indeed looks premium.

The phone features a matte glass back that resists fingerprint smudges, while the polished aluminum sides offer a sleek, shiny finish but are prone to smudges. It also includes standard flagship features like IP68 water and dust resistance. Pretty neat!

Of course, it's important to highlight what's inside the Pixel 9 Pro XL, not just comment on its exteriors.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL lags behind in CPU performance compared to the current Galaxy and iPhone Pro Max counterparts, scoring lower in both single-core and multi-core tasks. Unfortunately, you won't get mind-blowing performance from the Tensor G4 chip, like you would from a device with a Snapdragon 8 Elite inside, for example.

That doesn't make the Pixel 9 Pro XL "slow" or "bad" by any means. Keep that in mind.

However, on the gaming front, there’s some good news: the Tensor G4 chip generates less heat and has improved cooling compared to its predecessor. This results in reduced throttling and smoother frame rates during gameplay.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL also has an amazingly bright display. Instead of testing peak brightness using Google's method (which measures 5% white on a black screen) we evaluate full-screen brightness. The Pixel 9 Pro XL delivers over 2,000 nits, making it the brightest phone we’ve ever tested at PhoneArena – an impressive achievement!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless