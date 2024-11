Black Friday blessing: the best Pixel 9 Pro XL deal on Amazon is right here!

The Pixel 9 Pro XL (512GB) can be yours for less now, so act quick! The biggest, baddest non-foldable from Google this year is on a deep Black Friday discount! I bet you have an Amazon profile, so if you want to get a piece of that well-known Pixel photography action, don't hesitate! $150 off (11%) Buy at Amazon

Hooray, it's a proper shopping holiday: the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is at its lowest price on Amazon currently!This Black Friday offer is not to be passed by just like that:That's right, you get 11% off the usual price of Google's brand-new champion, theThe biggest and baddest non-foldable 2024 phone made by the search engine giant is here to blow you away with its AI capabilities.The newintroduces a fresh design, featuring flat sides for a sleek, modern appearance. This style, initially popularized by Apple and recently embraced by many Android manufacturers, marks a departure from previous Pixel designs.Love it or hate it, theindeed looks premium.The phone features a matte glass back that resists fingerprint smudges, while the polished aluminum sides offer a sleek, shiny finish but are prone to smudges. It also includes standard flagship features like IP68 water and dust resistance. Pretty neat!Of course, it's important to highlight what's inside the, not just comment on its exteriors.Thelags behind in CPU performance compared to the current Galaxy and iPhone Pro Max counterparts, scoring lower in both single-core and multi-core tasks. Unfortunately, you won't get mind-blowing performance from the Tensor G4 chip, like you would from a device with a Snapdragon 8 Elite inside, for example.That doesn't make the"slow" or "bad" by any means. Keep that in mind.However, on the gaming front, there’s some good news: the Tensor G4 chip generates less heat and has improved cooling compared to its predecessor. This results in reduced throttling and smoother frame rates during gameplay.Thealso has an amazingly bright display. Instead of testing peak brightness using Google's method (which measures 5% white on a black screen) we evaluate full-screen brightness. Thedelivers over 2,000 nits, making it the brightest phone we’ve ever tested at PhoneArena – an impressive achievement!