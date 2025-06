Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to their second-best price

Pixel Buds Pro 2: $40 off at Amazon once again $40 off (17%) The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are once again available at their second-best price. Right now, you can grab them for $40 off on Amazon across all colorways. While it's not branded as a limited-time sale, this bargain might not last long. Buy at Amazon

Remember Walmart's exclusive sale on the Pixel Buds Pro 2? Well, it's over, but that doesn't mean you have to wait for another nice promo. In fact, one's already here: Amazon has slashed $40 off the premium wireless earbuds ' asking price, bringing them down to their second-best price once again.If you recall, Amazon had the same deal back in April, and the buds were $50 off sometime before that. That $50 price cut, by the way, remains their best discount ever. And while today’s $40 off might not seem like much — especially with a regular price of around $230 — it’s still a pretty solid bargain.But what's so good about these puppies to make them a compelling choice? Quite a lot — they feature excellent sound quality that doesn't rattle your head with low-end or pierce your ears with overwhelming highs. Beyond the excellent sound quality, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are exceptionally comfortable to wear. They're super light and cause no ear fatigue whatsoever, even after hours of continuous use.Battery life is another standout here. These Google earbuds can make it an impressive eight hours per single charge with enabled ANC. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer up to six hours of playtime with ANC, so the Pixel buds are definitely a winner on that front. Read more about battery life and other features in our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review What about noise cancelling? Well, it works, but it's not the best in class. The earbuds filter out most low-end sounds, though higher-pitched sounds occasionally come through. So, if supreme ANC is your top priority, these buddies might not be the perfect choice.If you don't mind getting wireless earbuds that don't have the best ANC in the market, chances are you'll be pretty happy with the latest pro-grade Google buds. After all, they sound great, offer exceptional comfort, and don't skimp on battery life. And now that they're down to their second-best price on Amazon, they're an even more compelling choice.