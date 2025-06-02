Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to their second-best price
Once again, you can buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 at their second-best price on Amazon.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember Walmart's exclusive sale on the Pixel Buds Pro 2? Well, it's over, but that doesn't mean you have to wait for another nice promo. In fact, one's already here: Amazon has slashed $40 off the premium wireless earbuds' asking price, bringing them down to their second-best price once again.
If you recall, Amazon had the same deal back in April, and the buds were $50 off sometime before that. That $50 price cut, by the way, remains their best discount ever. And while today’s $40 off might not seem like much — especially with a regular price of around $230 — it’s still a pretty solid bargain.
What about noise cancelling? Well, it works, but it's not the best in class. The earbuds filter out most low-end sounds, though higher-pitched sounds occasionally come through. So, if supreme ANC is your top priority, these buddies might not be the perfect choice.
If you don't mind getting wireless earbuds that don't have the best ANC in the market, chances are you'll be pretty happy with the latest pro-grade Google buds. After all, they sound great, offer exceptional comfort, and don't skimp on battery life. And now that they're down to their second-best price on Amazon, they're an even more compelling choice.
If you recall, Amazon had the same deal back in April, and the buds were $50 off sometime before that. That $50 price cut, by the way, remains their best discount ever. And while today’s $40 off might not seem like much — especially with a regular price of around $230 — it’s still a pretty solid bargain.
But what's so good about these puppies to make them a compelling choice? Quite a lot — they feature excellent sound quality that doesn't rattle your head with low-end or pierce your ears with overwhelming highs. Beyond the excellent sound quality, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are exceptionally comfortable to wear. They're super light and cause no ear fatigue whatsoever, even after hours of continuous use.
Battery life is another standout here. These Google earbuds can make it an impressive eight hours per single charge with enabled ANC. In comparison, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offer up to six hours of playtime with ANC, so the Pixel buds are definitely a winner on that front. Read more about battery life and other features in our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review.
What about noise cancelling? Well, it works, but it's not the best in class. The earbuds filter out most low-end sounds, though higher-pitched sounds occasionally come through. So, if supreme ANC is your top priority, these buddies might not be the perfect choice.
If you don't mind getting wireless earbuds that don't have the best ANC in the market, chances are you'll be pretty happy with the latest pro-grade Google buds. After all, they sound great, offer exceptional comfort, and don't skimp on battery life. And now that they're down to their second-best price on Amazon, they're an even more compelling choice.
02 Jun, 2025Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to their second-best price
20 May, 2025Walmart's exclusive sale returns the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to their second-best price
01 May, 2025The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their second-best price at Amazon
29 Apr, 2025Amazon knocks the budget Pixel Buds A-Series to their best price of 2025, but not for long
05 Apr, 2025The Pixel Buds Pro 2 keep flying off the shelves at their best price – but time is running out
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: