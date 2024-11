Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount

Yes, the 2023-released Yes, the 2023-released Google powerhouse is now marked down by an even more substantial $407 from a $999 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, and while that's obviously not a very large improvement, true bargain hunters will probably appreciate any opportunity to maximize their savings before Christmas.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options $406 off (41%) Buy at Amazon





Perhaps more importantly, Amazon actually has the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro in stock in both Obsidian and Porcelain colorways at that outstanding 41 percent discount right now, which might not be true (at any price) much longer.





Google Tensor G3 The-powered colossus is increasingly hard to come by even in a single hue at retailers like Best Buy, and with its manufacturer not including the handset in its own Black Friday 2024 sale in the first place, I can't help but feel a retirement might be right around the corner.





Of course, you shouldn't let that prospect cloud your judgment and instead carefully weigh all the possibilities before deciding what Android phone best fits your needs, preferences, and budget this holiday season.









Tensor G3 processor, stellar battery life, extraordinary camera capabilities, and a set of Most of the key selling points and big strengths identified in our Pixel 8 Pro review last year, mind you, are more or less as true today as they were at that time, including a large, sharp, and smooth display, a reasonably powerful (by current standards)processor, stellar battery life, extraordinary camera capabilities, and a set of AI tricks that's constantly growing and getting more useful in various real-world scenarios.

Remember that premature Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday 2024 deal we expected to go away very quickly after its surprising debut nearly two weeks ago? As it turns out, we were right, but the magic holiday offer is today back with a bang... and a little extra magic sprinkled on top of an already amazing $400 discount.