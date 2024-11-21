Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember that premature Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday 2024 deal we expected to go away very quickly after its surprising debut nearly two weeks ago? As it turns out, we were right, but the magic holiday offer is today back with a bang... and a little extra magic sprinkled on top of an already amazing $400 discount.
Yes, the 2023-released Google powerhouse is now marked down by an even more substantial $407 from a $999 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, and while that's obviously not a very large improvement, true bargain hunters will probably appreciate any opportunity to maximize their savings before Christmas.
Perhaps more importantly, Amazon actually has the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro in stock in both Obsidian and Porcelain colorways at that outstanding 41 percent discount right now, which might not be true (at any price) much longer.
The Google Tensor G3-powered colossus is increasingly hard to come by even in a single hue at retailers like Best Buy, and with its manufacturer not including the handset in its own Black Friday 2024 sale in the first place, I can't help but feel a retirement might be right around the corner.
Of course, you shouldn't let that prospect cloud your judgment and instead carefully weigh all the possibilities before deciding what Android phone best fits your needs, preferences, and budget this holiday season.
If you already know you want a Google-made device, it's probably wise to look over our massive list of the best Black Friday Pixel phone deals available at the time of this writing. That's currently headlined by the deeply discounted Pixel 9, which might be too small for you, and the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, which are still way costlier than the Pixel 8 Pro after their own killer BF price cuts.
Most of the key selling points and big strengths identified in our Pixel 8 Pro review last year, mind you, are more or less as true today as they were at that time, including a large, sharp, and smooth display, a reasonably powerful (by current standards) Tensor G3 processor, stellar battery life, extraordinary camera capabilities, and a set of AI tricks that's constantly growing and getting more useful in various real-world scenarios.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
21 Nov, 2024Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
12 Nov, 2024Amazon and Best Buy's true Pixel 8 Black Friday 2024 deal arrives to blow minds and save you $300
11 Nov, 2024You probably don't have a lot of time to get these Google Pixel 8 models at a killer $250 discount Sizzling-hot promo brings the Pixel 8a under the $400 mark on Amazon, but not for long
08 Nov, 2024Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: