Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Remember that premature Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday 2024 deal we expected to go away very quickly after its surprising debut nearly two weeks ago? As it turns out, we were right, but the magic holiday offer is today back with a bang... and a little extra magic sprinkled on top of an already amazing $400 discount.

Yes, the 2023-released Google powerhouse is now marked down by an even more substantial $407 from a $999 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration, and while that's obviously not a very large improvement, true bargain hunters will probably appreciate any opportunity to maximize their savings before Christmas.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Obsidian and Porcelain Color Options
$406 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Perhaps more importantly, Amazon actually has the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro in stock in both Obsidian and Porcelain colorways at that outstanding 41 percent discount right now, which might not be true (at any price) much longer.

The Google Tensor G3-powered colossus is increasingly hard to come by even in a single hue at retailers like Best Buy, and with its manufacturer not including the handset in its own Black Friday 2024 sale in the first place, I can't help but feel a retirement might be right around the corner.

Of course, you shouldn't let that prospect cloud your judgment and instead carefully weigh all the possibilities before deciding what Android phone best fits your needs, preferences, and budget this holiday season.

If you already know you want a Google-made device, it's probably wise to look over our massive list of the best Black Friday Pixel phone deals available at the time of this writing. That's currently headlined by the deeply discounted Pixel 9, which might be too small for you, and the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, which are still way costlier than the Pixel 8 Pro after their own killer BF price cuts.

Most of the key selling points and big strengths identified in our Pixel 8 Pro review last year, mind you, are more or less as true today as they were at that time, including a large, sharp, and smooth display, a reasonably powerful (by current standards) Tensor G3 processor, stellar battery life, extraordinary camera capabilities, and a set of AI tricks that's constantly growing and getting more useful in various real-world scenarios.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
37 stories
21 Nov, 2024
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
12 Nov, 2024
Amazon and Best Buy's true Pixel 8 Black Friday 2024 deal arrives to blow minds and save you $300
11 Nov, 2024
You probably don't have a lot of time to get these Google Pixel 8 models at a killer $250 discount Sizzling-hot promo brings the Pixel 8a under the $400 mark on Amazon, but not for long
08 Nov, 2024
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless