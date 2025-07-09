Don't sleep on Amazon's huge $350 Pixel 9 Pro XL Prime Day discount if you're into Android giants!

a lot

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $350 off (32%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Hazel Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





If you hurry (and have an Amazon Prime membership), the 6.8-inch Google Pixel 9 Pro XL can be yours for a whopping $350 less than its usual price of $1,099 with 128 gigs of internal storage space. Because this is the only variant marked down by 350 bucks, and at the time of this writing, just one "Hazel" colorway appears to be in stock at that hugely reduced price, there's clearly a good chance this particular Prime Day 2025 deal will go away before the sales event's official July 11 end date.





And that's before we get into other state-of-the-art specs and features like a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a primary 50MP snapper and two different 48MP sensors, as well as a 42MP front-facing camera, not to mention the aforementioned 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen equipped with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.





Pixel 9 Pro XL At 221 grams, theis pretty bulky (and it obviously doesn't come with a built-in S Pen like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra ), but if you think you can live with that, this might be the greatest ultra-high-end phone you can buy for Prime Day 2025, at least from a bang-for-buck perspective. And if you hurry.

