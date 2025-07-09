Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Don't sleep on Amazon's huge $350 Pixel 9 Pro XL Prime Day discount if you're into Android giants!

The Pixel 9 Pro XL tends to not get as much attention as the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, or even Pixel 9a nowadays, but at this massive discount, Google's ultra-high-end colossus is impossible to ignore.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Even before unveiling the Pixel 10 family next month, Google is selling a lot of great Android phones with solid (at the very least) specifications by 2025 standards and excellent prices (especially during events like Amazon Prime Day).

You've got the mid-range Pixel 9a for the search giant's most cash-strapped fans, the (slightly) higher-end Pixel 9 available at an almost shockingly hefty $250 discount from its $799 list price, the even more advanced Pixel 9 Pro at $250 under its regular starting price of $999, a cheaper-than-ever (but still pretty expensive) Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and yes, the non-foldable Pixel 9 Pro XL colossus at a fittingly massive discount of its own.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

$350 off (32%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 15, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Hazel Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
Buy at Amazon

If you hurry (and have an Amazon Prime membership), the 6.8-inch Google Pixel 9 Pro XL can be yours for a whopping $350 less than its usual price of $1,099 with 128 gigs of internal storage space. Because this is the only variant marked down by 350 bucks, and at the time of this writing, just one "Hazel" colorway appears to be in stock at that hugely reduced price, there's clearly a good chance this particular Prime Day 2025 deal will go away before the sales event's official July 11 end date.

Believe it or not, an identical discount has been available at least once before at one of Amazon's biggest rivals, but that doesn't make this spectacular new Pixel 9 Pro XL promotion... any less spectacular. With a Google Tensor G4 processor, no less than 16GB RAM, and a big 5,060mAh battery supporting 37W charging speeds under the hood, you're definitely looking at one of the best Android phones money can buy right now.

And that's before we get into other state-of-the-art specs and features like a triple rear-facing camera system composed of a primary 50MP snapper and two different 48MP sensors, as well as a 42MP front-facing camera, not to mention the aforementioned 6.8-inch LTPO OLED screen equipped with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

At 221 grams, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is pretty bulky (and it obviously doesn't come with a built-in S Pen like Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra), but if you think you can live with that, this might be the greatest ultra-high-end phone you can buy for Prime Day 2025, at least from a bang-for-buck perspective. And if you hurry.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
