Today's headline is part of the latter category, as although Amazon's Big Spring Sale event is officially over, one other major US retailer continues to make it rain with attractive promotions on some of the best phones money can buy right now.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL $749 $1099 $350 off (32%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Android 14, Google Tensor G4 Processor, 6.8-Inch LTPO OLED Display with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 +48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 42MP Front-Facing Camera, Gemini Integration, 5,060mAh Battery, Obsidian Buy at Target





Pixel 9 Pro XL is very obviously the most impressive Theis very obviously the most impressive Google -made handset available in early 2025, and if you hurry, you can get the 6.8-inch super-flagship at a phenomenal $350 discount. Believe it or not, the gigantic Tensor G4 powerhouse has actually been marked down even more substantially a couple of times before by Best Buy, but because there are no guarantees those deals will ever return, you might want to take advantage of this killer new Target promo while you can.





At the time of this writing, Best Buy, Amazon, and Google's official US e-store can't come close to Target's overwhelming generosity, and with the $350 discount only available on a 128GB storage variant in an Obsidian colorway, you should definitely hurry and place your order ASAP.

, this bad boy is extremely difficult to eclipse in today's mobile landscape in terms of everything from overall system performance to camera versatility, AI skills, multitasking capabilities, battery life, and of course, long-term software support. As evidenced in our comprehensive Pixel 9 Pro XL review , this bad boy isdifficult to eclipse in today's mobile landscape in terms of everything from overall system performance to camera versatility, AI skills, multitasking capabilities, battery life, and of course, long-term software support.





Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro and realize how incredibly similar the two products are, at least at first glance. Obviously, if you're not a fan of jumbo-sized smartphones, you should probably consider going for the "vanilla"or theinstead. But at $749 instead of its $1,099 list price, this XL is extra-compelling, especially when you look at that recent Pixel 10 Pro XL leak and realize how incredibly similar the two products are, at least at first glance.