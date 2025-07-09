I believe the Pixel 9a is 2025's best mid-range phone, especially at this hefty Prime Day discount





Google Pixel 9a with 128GB storage is marked down by an unprecedented $75.01 from a regular price of $499 in an Obsidian colorway, which I feel is an unmissable I admit I was skeptical about the 6.3-inch mid-ranger after Big G unveiled the Tensor G4-powered device back in March without an actual release date attached to its name, but the company managed to iron out all of the handset's early kinks remarkably quickly . And now the unlockedwith 128GB storage is marked down by an unprecedented $75.01 from a regular price of $499 in an Obsidian colorway, which I feel is an unmissable Amazon Prime Day 2025 deal

Google Pixel 9a $75 off (15%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.3-Inch P-OLED Screen with 2424 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Google Tensor G4 Processor, Android 15, Google Gemini, 48 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,100mAh Battery, 23W Charging Capabilities, Obsidian Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required Buy at Amazon





My love story with Google-made (or at least Google-marketed) smartphones started nearly a decade ago, when the Nexus 5X caught my attention with what looked to me like unbeatable value for my money.





Fast-forward nine years later, and while both the Nexus family and my dearly beloved 5X are now long gone (bootloop plague be damned!), the Pixel 9a feels like the closest thing to a Nexus product I've seen in quite some time, especially at its sweet aforementioned Prime Day discount.





The total lack of stutter in my day-to-day Pixel 9a experience these last few months is just one of the key reasons I recommend, nay, urge you to at least consider a purchase right now, followed by the exceptional real-life performance of that 48 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and single 13MP front-facing snapper.









Pixel 9a is objectively and undeniably great in that department too. Look, I'm not exactly what you'd call a "power user", at least in the sense that I have absolutely no intention of spending over $1,000 or even $800 for what are conventionally considered the best Android phones out there. But I've tested enough devices and watched enough reviews to know how a great photograph taken by a great smartphone is supposed to look. And theis objectively and undeniably great in that department too.



The compact (by 2025 standards) P-OLED screen, the large (by 6.3-inch phone standards) 5,100mAh battery, the powerful (by any standards) stereo speakers, and even the charging speeds have all enhanced my pride with my Pixel 9a buying decision in the months I've been using this bad boy as a daily driver, so I can only imagine how some of you will feel in September or October if you pull the trigger at the handset's new record low price today. Just remember that you need an Amazon Prime membership.

