I believe the Pixel 9a is 2025's best mid-range phone, especially at this hefty Prime Day discount
Here are just some of the key reasons why I think the Google Pixel 9a is one of the most inspired Prime Day 2025 purchases you can make.
While so many hardcore Google fans and Android enthusiasts in general are likely looking forward to the search giant's Pixel 10 family launch next month, I'm here today to recommend the existing Pixel 9a.
I admit I was skeptical about the 6.3-inch mid-ranger after Big G unveiled the Tensor G4-powered device back in March without an actual release date attached to its name, but the company managed to iron out all of the handset's early kinks remarkably quickly. And now the unlocked Google Pixel 9a with 128GB storage is marked down by an unprecedented $75.01 from a regular price of $499 in an Obsidian colorway, which I feel is an unmissable Amazon Prime Day 2025 deal.
My love story with Google-made (or at least Google-marketed) smartphones started nearly a decade ago, when the Nexus 5X caught my attention with what looked to me like unbeatable value for my money.
Fast-forward nine years later, and while both the Nexus family and my dearly beloved 5X are now long gone (bootloop plague be damned!), the Pixel 9a feels like the closest thing to a Nexus product I've seen in quite some time, especially at its sweet aforementioned Prime Day discount.
I'm saying that as a buyer who hasn't been able to take advantage of such a promotion, mind you, and who feels zero remorse after paying full price for a "mid-range" phone powered by the same chip as the high-end Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold.
The total lack of stutter in my day-to-day Pixel 9a experience these last few months is just one of the key reasons I recommend, nay, urge you to at least consider a purchase right now, followed by the exceptional real-life performance of that 48 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system and single 13MP front-facing snapper.
That's a screen worthy of a lot more than $500. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Look, I'm not exactly what you'd call a "power user", at least in the sense that I have absolutely no intention of spending over $1,000 or even $800 for what are conventionally considered the best Android phones out there. But I've tested enough devices and watched enough reviews to know how a great photograph taken by a great smartphone is supposed to look. And the Pixel 9a is objectively and undeniably great in that department too.
The compact (by 2025 standards) P-OLED screen, the large (by 6.3-inch phone standards) 5,100mAh battery, the powerful (by any standards) stereo speakers, and even the charging speeds have all enhanced my pride with my Pixel 9a buying decision in the months I've been using this bad boy as a daily driver, so I can only imagine how some of you will feel in September or October if you pull the trigger at the handset's new record low price today. Just remember that you need an Amazon Prime membership.
