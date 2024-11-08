Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
If you can't afford Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 even at its lowest price to date, let alone the extravagant Pixel 9 Pro Fold (at a record high discount of its own), you might be delighted to hear that the Pixel 8 Pro is also massively marked down at the time of this writing.
Originally priced at a whopping $999 and up, the 2023-released 6.7-inch Android giant is now available for $400 less than that, which makes it just a little more affordable than the newer but smaller 6.3-inch Pixel 9. The 8 Pro holds a few other advantages over this year's non-Pro high-end Pixel as well, including a third rear-facing camera and a design considered by many hardcore Google fans more distinctive and memorable.
On the other hand, the Pixel 9 unsurprisingly packs a newer and faster Tensor G4 processor, and thanks to its younger age, the handset is also guaranteed to receive more software updates if we keep our comparison between the two to the present time.
Still, it's difficult to deny the appeal of a cheaper-than-ever jumbo-sized smartphone with a super-sharp and super-bright (in addition to super-large) display in tow, an equally hefty 5,050mAh battery, 12 gigs of RAM, a monumental 50 + 48 + 48MP triple camera system on its back, and stock Android 15 already onboard.
Should you wait just a little bit longer and see if Amazon and Best Buy can perhaps lower the Pixel 8 Pro's price even further for Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2024? You could, but the latter retailer is already explicitly advertising this as a Black Friday 2024 deal, which almost certainly means no deeper discounts are coming anytime soon. At least not without various special requirements or strings attached like upfront carrier activation, obligatory trade-ins, or Prime exclusivity.
Because the only model available at an unprecedented $400 discount right now comes in an Obsidian (read black) colorway with 128GB internal storage space, there's even a chance that Amazon and Best Buy will run out of inventory well before Thanksgiving and fail to bring back this amazing pre-holiday offer around the actual holidays. On that note, all 256 and 512 gig variants are already out of stock, confirming demand is incredibly strong (as it should) for what's still one of the best Android phones money can buy. Especially so little money.
