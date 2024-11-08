Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
If you can't afford Google's "vanilla" Pixel 9 even at its lowest price to date, let alone the extravagant Pixel 9 Pro Fold (at a record high discount of its own), you might be delighted to hear that the Pixel 8 Pro is also massively marked down at the time of this writing.

Originally priced at a whopping $999 and up, the 2023-released 6.7-inch Android giant is now available for $400 less than that, which makes it just a little more affordable than the newer but smaller 6.3-inch Pixel 9. The 8 Pro holds a few other advantages over this year's non-Pro high-end Pixel as well, including a third rear-facing camera and a design considered by many hardcore Google fans more distinctive and memorable.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Obsidian Color
$400 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Obsidian Color
$400 off (40%)
$599
$999
Buy at BestBuy

On the other hand, the Pixel 9 unsurprisingly packs a newer and faster Tensor G4 processor, and thanks to its younger age, the handset is also guaranteed to receive more software updates if we keep our comparison between the two to the present time.

Still, it's difficult to deny the appeal of a cheaper-than-ever jumbo-sized smartphone with a super-sharp and super-bright (in addition to super-large) display in tow, an equally hefty 5,050mAh battery, 12 gigs of RAM, a monumental 50 + 48 + 48MP triple camera system on its back, and stock Android 15 already onboard.

Should you wait just a little bit longer and see if Amazon and Best Buy can perhaps lower the Pixel 8 Pro's price even further for Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2024? You could, but the latter retailer is already explicitly advertising this as a Black Friday 2024 deal, which almost certainly means no deeper discounts are coming anytime soon. At least not without various special requirements or strings attached like upfront carrier activation, obligatory trade-ins, or Prime exclusivity.

Because the only model available at an unprecedented $400 discount right now comes in an Obsidian (read black) colorway with 128GB internal storage space, there's even a chance that Amazon and Best Buy will run out of inventory well before Thanksgiving and fail to bring back this amazing pre-holiday offer around the actual holidays. On that note, all 256 and 512 gig variants are already out of stock, confirming demand is incredibly strong (as it should) for what's still one of the best Android phones money can buy. Especially so little money.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
33 stories
08 Nov, 2024
Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long
01 Nov, 2024
Hurry up and get Google's brilliant Pixel 8 Pro at a towering $400 discount ahead of the holidays!
31 Oct, 2024
The Pixel 8 Pro, now $280 off on Amazon, is my top choice for stunning photos as an offers writer
22 Oct, 2024
I review phones for a living, and trust me, the Pixel 8 at $200 off is a steal you can't pass up
19 Oct, 2024
Save $230 on the Google Pixel 8 with 256GB of storage at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
The first good Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is finally here... with a catch
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings
This obscure phone almost outperformed the OnePlus 13 in Android rankings

Latest News

OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
OnePlus’ Parallel Processing feature is my new favorite smartphone innovation
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: What can we expect?
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Xiaomi 15 and its 40 color variants: choose wisely
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
Chinese chipmakers brace for Trump’s second term with new tactics and investments
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
iOS 18.2 beta shows Apple removed sketch style from Image Playground
Phenomenal 55% discount lets you get the high-end Beats Studio3 without breaking the bank
Phenomenal 55% discount lets you get the high-end Beats Studio3 without breaking the bank
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless