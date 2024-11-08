Google's forever young Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at its Black Friday 2024 discount, but not for long

Pixel 9 Pro Fold





Originally priced at a whopping $999 and up, the 2023-released 6.7-inch Android giant is now available for $400 less than that, which makes it just a little more affordable than the newer but smaller 6.3-inch Pixel 9 . The 8 Pro holds a few other advantages over this year's non-Pro high-end Pixel as well, including a third rear-facing camera and a design considered by many hardcore Google fans more distinctive and memorable.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Obsidian Color $400 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





On the other hand, the Pixel 9 unsurprisingly packs a newer and faster Tensor G4 processor, and thanks to its younger age, the handset is also guaranteed to receive more software updates if we keep our comparison between the two to the present time.





Still, it's difficult to deny the appeal of a cheaper-than-ever jumbo-sized smartphone with a super-sharp and super-bright (in addition to super-large) display in tow, an equally hefty 5,050mAh battery, 12 gigs of RAM, a monumental 50 + 48 + 48MP triple camera system on its back, and stock Android 15 already onboard.





Pixel 8 Pro 's price even further for Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2024? You could, but the latter retailer is already explicitly advertising this as a Should you wait just a little bit longer and see if Amazon and Best Buy can perhaps lower the's price even further for Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2024? You could, but the latter retailer is already explicitly advertising this as a Black Friday 2024 deal , which almost certainly means no deeper discounts are coming anytime soon. At least not without various special requirements or strings attached like upfront carrier activation, obligatory trade-ins, or Prime exclusivity.



