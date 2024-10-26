Pixel's AI capabilities surprise iPhone in Google's latest ad celebrating their friendship

The magical friendship between the iPhone and Pixel continues in the latest Made by Google ad called "Happy Diwali." The Hindu Festival of Lights will be celebrated on October 31st, and iPhone greets Pixel (now starring the Pixel 9 Pro ) by wishing his pal "Happy Diwali." "I have a special Diwali wish for you," iPhone tells Pixel continuing, "I hope your year will be sweet and you'll get new AI abilities."





But it turns out that each of the new AI features that iPhone wishes that Pixel will receive in the coming year is something that the Pixel already does. For example, iPhone tells Pixel that he hopes that a Pixel user will gain the ability to have live conversations with Gemini. Or that the AI on Pixel will allow users to summarize their unread emails. Another wish that iPhone has is that Pixel's next year "will burn bright with magical abilities, like adding someone into a group photo who was taking the picture."







Pixel 9 Pro series can already do these things including the ability to add the photographer to a group photo after the original photo has been processed. Just make sure to leave room in the original photo to add the photographer. By the way, that feature is known as "Add me."





Considering that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro series include all of these AI features, iPhone finally admits that he has to give up. So iPhone asks Pixel what his Diwali wish is and Pixel says, "I already got it. The World's Best Friend." Meaning, of course, that iPhone is Pixel's best friend. Google then wishes everyone who celebrates the holiday a Happy Diwali.





This is just the latest video in the series that uses stop-action animation to convey the friendship between Pixel and iPhone. Known online as #BestPhonesForever, these ads have developed a cult-like following. Both iPhone and Pixel fans have enjoyed these spots even though, just as with this ad, the Pixel usually comes out on top when comparing features and specs to iPhone's.



Perhaps next year Pixel will get introduced to iPhone's sexy new model with the ultra-slim body. At the same time, the series has yet to introduce the member of the Pixel family who comes out to reveal that he is not just a phone but is also a tablet.

