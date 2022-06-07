Pixel 7 camera: what to expect





Pixel 7 camera summary





So far, no leaks have detailed the exact cameras the Pixel 7 will sport, but it is said those will be the same as the Pixel 6 series. Check out the specs:













Pixel 7 camera upgrades: What we expect









So far, as we already mentioned above, we've heard the majority of the improvements over the Pixel 6 this year will be more on the software side of things. We expect there to be notable improvements in the AI processing of the photos, but we will see those for certain when the Pixel 7 series get announced.



Apart from that, possibly, the cameras will get a slightly larger aperture (this is the part of the camera responsible for the incoming light that reaches the sensor, more on aperture later). This means we could see more crisp photos and even better photos in low-light scenarios.







Same cameras, improved software (rumored)



If the rumors turn out to be true, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will both sport a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The Pixel 7 will probably come again with a dual-camera setup, with a 12MP ultra-wide camera for capturing more of the scene you're seeing. The front camera will likely remain unchanged at 8MP.







The front camera on the Pixel 7 Pro could also be the same as the Pixel 6 Pro: meaning, 11.1 MP for beautiful video calls and selfies.







Larger aperture (rumored) on the Pixel 7



The 50MP sensor used in both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has an aperture of F1.9, the 48MP telephoto camera on the Pro has an aperture of F3.5, and the 12MP ultra-wide on both phones has an aperture of F2.2. A possible upgrade here is making the aperture number smaller in any of those cameras, probably - the main one. However, an aperture of F1.9 is already excellent, we might add, but there are some smartphone cameras capable of going to F1.6. If Google decides to do that, this would create even better bokeh shots and low-light shots.







With all that being said, while we wait for the Pixel 7 series to get its fancy unveiling and then land in the stores (and with us for reviews), you can see some sample images of the Pixel 6 Pro, to get an idea what those cameras are capable of:









How many cameras will the Pixel 7 have?





How many megapixels will the Pixel 7 camera be?





The Pixel 7 Pro (similarly to the Pixel 7) is expected to sport a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 11.1MP selfie shooter.





Pixel 7 camera features







