Google Pixel 7 will allegedly use Samsung’s OLED panels
Formula 1 has something called “silly season”, when there isn't any valuable news about the teams and drivers and journalists must rely on rumors and speculation. Now, the smartphone industry kinda has the same thing during Summer, when everybody seems to be waiting for the big Autumn reveals and launches.
Even though one leak revealed that Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will share many key specs with the Pixel 6 duo, people seem to be excited about the next-gen Google smartphones. Fast forward to the latest leak on the matter.
According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 7 series will continue to use OLED panels from Samsung. Google has reportedly copied the same two display drivers it used in the Pixel 6 lineup. The C10 (Cheetah) and P10 (Panther) are the display drivers used in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro respectively.
The OLED panels in questions bear the designation numbers S6E3FC3 and S6E3HC3, respectively. The more compact model - the vanilla Pixel 7 will sport a 90Hz display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, while the Pro version will come equipped with the same 120Hz panel of its predecessor - with a resolution of 1440 x 3120.
Previously, there were rumors that Pixel 7 will come with a smaller display - a 6.2-inch panel but knowing that it will use the exact same display puts the diagonal at 6.4-inches. The same goes for the Pixel 7 Pro - its display will stretch over 6.71 inches.
The Google Pixel 7 is a perfect example. The next Pixel flagship series was just hinted at Google I/O but leaks and rumors have been flying left and right in the past couple of weeks.
Google Pixel 7 series to use Samsung OLEDs
Google Pixel 7 display specifications
