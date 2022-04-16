Latest Pixel 6 series bug automatically declines certain incoming calls without ringing the phone

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



Reddit is where you'll find the latest Pixel 6 series bug being discussed. This issue declines to answer incoming calls coming from people listed on the phone owner's contacts list. And to make matters worse, the phone owner has no idea that the call was ever made since there is no missed call notification and the handset does not ring.





The call shows up in the call log as a declined call which is not accurate. And when the caller is asked to repeat the call as a test to see if the phone works, the device will ring and the call will go through proving that this bug isn't always creating a problem. The post that started the thread on Reddit was written by a subscriber using the name "merryjaina."







That post reads, "I have filter spam calls turned off. I have WiFi calling turned off. I have flipped to shhh turned off. DND is turned off. I've reset my network settings and always have a full signal. I made sure the contacts aren't set to go straight to voicemail. My cell provider says it's not on their end...I know there have been some dropped calls issues with the Pixels but my calls are fine when they actually come through!"





One possible solution came from " NoPointLiving Anymore " who has a theory about why this is happening. He believes that those experiencing this problem have accidentally enabled Schedules. With this feature you go to Settings > Notifications > Do Not Disturb > Schedules . It allows Do Not Disturb to activate under certain conditions.







"You might have one set to automatically turn on the DND setting," he wrote on the social media platform. "I ended up liking the feature and run it full time, while only allowing starred contacts to get through, but I had the same problem as you and it was because I enabled some wonky scheduling rules somehow."

If you didn't accidentally enable Schedules putting your device on Do Not Disturb, you might want to consider making sure that you are running the latest version of the Google Phone app. A recent update to the app updated the Pixel Phone Dialer giving the buttons containing numbers the same shapeshifting ability found on the lock screen and in the Google Calculator.





Hopefully, Google will soon issue an update that gets rid of this issue.

