Google CEO Pichai says Pixel 6 series is the fastest selling Pixel series ever

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said today during the company's conference call for the first quarter of 2022 that the Pixel 6 is the fastest-selling Pixel phone ever. Teasing next month's Google I/O Developer Conference that starts on Wednesday, May 11th, and runs through Thursday, May 12th, the executive said, "Pixel 6 is a huge step forward for the Pixel portfolio."





Pichai added, "And it’s been great to see the response from Pixel users. It’s the fastest selling Pixel ever. And we are building broad consumer awareness of the brand and making good progress. I’m excited about the products we have coming and look forward to sharing more at Google I/O." Pichai's comments have many expecting Google to introduce the mid-range Pixel 6a and the Google Pixel Watch at the event next month.

Two new Google devices could be unveiled next month at Google I/O 2022













The executive says that the Android team will "showcase at I/O the many helpful features and services that Android and its platforms provide." Honestly, in this writer's opinion, helpful is the right word to describe the exclusive Android features that are included with the Pixel 6 series.





The real-time translation features, Magic Eraser (which removes unwanted people or things from your photographs), and Hold for Me (which allows the Google Assistant to monitor when you are on hold and return to the call when the representative is ready to talk to you) are some of the most useful tools that you'll find on a phone. Pichai adds, "Over the coming years, we will continue to invest in new form factors, seamless multi-device experiences, and raising the bar for user privacy while giving developers the tools they need to succeed on mobile."









Unlike the Face unlock available for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in 2019, the facial recognition system for the Pixel 6 Pro will most likely not offer 3D mapping. It is the use of 3D that makes Face ID and the Pixel 4 series' Face unlock secure. That's because 3D mapping will catch every bump and notch on your face while the 2D facial recognition system can be tricked by someone putting up a photo of your face in front of the camera.

June Quarterly Feature Drop rumored to include Face unlock for Pixel 6 Pro







While Face unlock could be added to the Pixel 6 Pro via a software update as is expected, without having the appropriate hardware in advance, 3D mapping will be out of the question. And while the decision not to include Face unlock on the Pixel 6 Pro supposedly came at the last second, there is nothing to suggest that the phone was going to be equipped with the hardware needed for 3D mapping in the first place.





Nonetheless, we don't think that Pixel 6 Pro users will be terribly upset if they have to use 2D for Face unlock although they probably won't be able to use it to verify purchases made online. To see what the difference is between 3D and 2D, close your eyes and put your hand on your forehead and move down to your chin. You can feel your eyes, how close they are to each other, and your nose.

Order the Google Pixel 6 Pro now!







Continuing to your neck, there are your lips, the chin, the space under your chin and your neck. That is 3D and is pretty much different for everyone. Want to feel 2D? Take a piece of paper, put it on a desk, put your palm on it and slide down. It's flat and everyone's face is flat using 2D which is why it is not recommended to verify financial transactions. 3D Face unlock has 100 more data points than 2D.

Could the addition of Face unlock lead to a surge in Pixel 6 Pro sales? First things first. Let's see if the feature does show up on the next feature drop due on June 6th. If it does, then we can resume this conversation.





By the way, if you do check out the official video that accompanies this story, don't miss the hilarious section on Google's security features hosted by drag star and Drag Race alumni Trixie Mattel. It starts at the 19:20 mark of the video.

