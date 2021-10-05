Notification Center

Android Google

Google makes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date official

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Google makes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date official
The most highly anticipated phones left to be released this year finally have an official announcement date attached to their name, and it's... the one that was unofficially revealed by an infamous leaker more than a month ago.

Android purists who didn't initially believe Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser can now circle October 19 in their calendars as the big Pixel 6 and 6 Pro day with no more hesitation.

Release date expectations, specs, and features


Of course, the two Tensor-powered handsets are unlikely to go on sale immediately after their launch event, but if we choose to trust Prosser to the end (this time around), the actual commercial debut of the latest Google-made devices should take place just nine days later.

October 28 certainly doesn't feel very distant anymore, especially with Big G doing an unusually good job of building buzz around its next iPhone rivals. These bad boys have been making headlines for a long time now, and although we (seem to) know everything there is to know about them already, we're still excited for what they'll offer out in the real world.

 

If you're equally as excited as us, be sure to keep an eye on our website at 10 am PT on October 19, when we'll obviously try to cover the "Pixel Fall Launch" in as much detail as humanly possible. 

By the way, if you're having deja vu, you should know you are most definitely not crazy and Google did indeed already announce the Pixel 6 duo once back in early August. But that was more of a "pre-announcement" and an opportunity for the search giant to primarily hype up its first-ever in-house chipset, which has essentially been detailed in full in a number of reports in recent weeks.

In addition to a Tensor SoC that's unlikely to match the raw speed of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 powerhouse, let alone Apple's absolute A15 Bionic beast, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are unsurprisingly expected to have impressive photographic skills going for them.

Specifically, the slightly humbler, smaller, and cheaper model is tipped to pair a 50MP main rear-facing shooter with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, with the Pixel 6 Pro likely to add a 48MP telephoto lens to those same two imaging sensors. 

Speaking of retail prices, nothing is etched in stone just yet but the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 could well start at anywhere between $699 and $799, with the 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro set to cost $999 or $1099 in an entry-level configuration combining 128GB internal storage space with a 12GB RAM count.

The non-Pro version, mind you, might settle for 8 gigs of memory, as well as a 90Hz AMOLED display as opposed to the Pro's state-of-the-art 120Hz plastic OLED screen.

Could there be any surprises in store?


In short, yes. In long, well, we don't really know... or else we wouldn't be talking about surprises, now, would we? That being said, we can certainly think of at least two prime suspects for a "surprise" spot in the limelight at Google's 2021 Pixel Fall Launch on October 19.

 

By the way, you may have noticed the official title of the event doesn't specifically reference the Pixel 6, which opens the door even further to Pixel Fold speculation. Rumored to go directly up against Samsung's costly, exceptionally well-polished, and almost surprisingly well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 3, Google's first foldable device is however unlikely to roll out in big numbers by the end of the year.

Instead, we expect the Pixel Fold (if real) to either have a (very) limited release in 2021 or no release by 2022 at all.

Last but not necessarily least, the mythical Pixel Watch that has eluded us all these years is still on our mind after that glorious leak back in April, but with absolutely no movement on the rumor front ever since, we're left assuming Google's big Apple Watch rival has been delayed... yet again.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$482 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

