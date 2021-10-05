Google makes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date official

Google makes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date official0
The most highly anticipated phones left to be released this year finally have an official announcement date attached to their name, and it's... the one that was unofficially revealed by an infamous leaker more than a month ago.
Android purists who didn't initially believe Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser can now circle October 19 in their calendars as the big Pixel 6 and 6 Pro day with no more hesitation.
Release date expectations, specs, and features
October 28 certainly doesn't feel very distant anymore, especially with Big G doing an unusually good job of building buzz around its next iPhone rivals. These bad boys have been making headlines for a long time now, and although we (seem to) know everything there is to know about them already, we're still excited for what they'll offer out in the real world.
If you're equally as excited as us, be sure to keep an eye on our website at 10 am PT on October 19, when we'll obviously try to cover the "Pixel Fall Launch" in as much detail as humanly possible.
By the way, if you're having deja vu, you should know you are most definitely not crazy and Google did indeed already announce the Pixel 6 duo once back in early August. But that was more of a "pre-announcement" and an opportunity for the search giant to primarily hype up its first-ever in-house chipset, which has essentially been detailed in full in a number of reports in recent weeks.
In addition to a Tensor SoC that's unlikely to match the raw speed of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 powerhouse, let alone Apple's absolute A15 Bionic beast, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are unsurprisingly expected to have impressive photographic skills going for them.
Specifically, the slightly humbler, smaller, and cheaper model is tipped to pair a 50MP main rear-facing shooter with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, with the Pixel 6 Pro likely to add a 48MP telephoto lens to those same two imaging sensors.
The non-Pro version, mind you, might settle for 8 gigs of memory, as well as a 90Hz AMOLED display as opposed to the Pro's state-of-the-art 120Hz plastic OLED screen.
Could there be any surprises in store?
In short, yes. In long, well, we don't really know... or else we wouldn't be talking about surprises, now, would we? That being said, we can certainly think of at least two prime suspects for a "surprise" spot in the limelight at Google's 2021 Pixel Fall Launch on October 19.
By the way, you may have noticed the official title of the event doesn't specifically reference the Pixel 6, which opens the door even further to Pixel Fold speculation. Rumored to go directly up against Samsung's costly, exceptionally well-polished, and almost surprisingly well-reviewed Galaxy Z Fold 3, Google's first foldable device is however unlikely to roll out in big numbers by the end of the year.
Instead, we expect the Pixel Fold (if real) to either have a (very) limited release in 2021 or no release by 2022 at all.
Last but not necessarily least, the mythical Pixel Watch that has eluded us all these years is still on our mind after that glorious leak back in April, but with absolutely no movement on the rumor front ever since, we're left assuming Google's big Apple Watch rival has been delayed... yet again.
