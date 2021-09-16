You can now see the Pixel 6 “in the flesh” at Google’s NYC store

You can now see the Pixel 6 “in the flesh” at Google’s NYC store0
The search giant has placed the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in two exhibits. Customers cannot touch or fidget with the two phones, but they get the chance to have a glance at them in real life.
If you scan the QR code, you will be taken to the Pixel 6 landing page in the online Google Store.
It seems Google will soon be fully ready to finally announce the new Pixel phones and the full version of Android 12 alongside them. The search giant is looking to be almost finished with integrating Material You in its native apps, which could be another hint that the time is almost here.
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: what to expect
Google has already stated that both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will get the brand new and custom Tensor chipset. It is rumored that the chip will have two primary Arm cores running at 2.8Ghz, two middle cores clocked at 2.25Ghz, and four little cores operating at 1.8GHz.
Make sure to go and take a look for yourself if you happen to be near the Chelsea store and have some spare time on your hands. The new Pixels could prove to be the best Android phones on the market, or at least the prettiest.
