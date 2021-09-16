Notification Center

Google

You can now see the Pixel 6 “in the flesh” at Google’s NYC store

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
You can now see the Pixel 6 “in the flesh” at Google’s NYC store
In a mission to steam up the hype train, Google has put the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on display. You can find the new Pixels in the company’s first-ever physical store—the Google Store Chelsea, located at 15th & 9th Ave, New York.

The search giant has placed the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in two exhibits. Customers cannot touch or fidget with the two phones, but they get the chance to have a glance at them in real life.

As shown in images uploaded by Reddit users ThisGuyRightHer3 and rami1190, the exhibits are made to color match the phones placed inside of them. There is text above the devices reading ‘Coming Fall 2021’ as well as a QR code below, which reads ‘Scan to learn more.’


If you scan the QR code, you will be taken to the Pixel 6 landing page in the online Google Store.

It seems Google will soon be fully ready to finally announce the new Pixel phones and the full version of Android 12 alongside them. The search giant is looking to be almost finished with integrating Material You in its native apps, which could be another hint that the time is almost here.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: what to expect


Google has already stated that both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will get the brand new and custom Tensor chipset. It is rumored that the chip will have two primary Arm cores running at 2.8Ghz, two middle cores clocked at 2.25Ghz, and four little cores operating at 1.8GHz.

In terms of hardware, the Pixel 6 Pro will be boasting a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The regular model, on the other hand, will have a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is still not too shabby.

Make sure to go and take a look for yourself if you happen to be near the Chelsea store and have some spare time on your hands. The new Pixels could prove to be the best Android phones on the market, or at least the prettiest.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (45 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

