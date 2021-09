You can now see the Pixel 6 “in the flesh” at Google’s NYC store

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: what to expect

If you scan the QR code, you will be taken to the Pixel 6 landing page in the online Google Store It seems Google will soon be fully ready to finally announce the new Pixel phones and the full version of Android 12 alongside them. The search giant is looking to be almost finished with integrating Material You in its native apps , which could be another hint that the time is almost here.Google has already stated that both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will get the brand new and custom Tensor chipset. It is rumored that the chip will have two primary Arm cores running at 2.8Ghz, two middle cores clocked at 2.25Ghz, and four little cores operating at 1.8GHz.In terms of hardware, the Pixel 6 Pro will be boasting a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The regular model, on the other hand, will have a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is still not too shabby.Make sure to go and take a look for yourself if you happen to be near the Chelsea store and have some spare time on your hands. The new Pixels could prove to be the best Android phones on the market, or at least the prettiest.