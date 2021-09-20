A Google Pixel Fold launch alongside Pixel 6 now looks even more likely

A Google Pixel Fold launch alongside Pixel 6 now looks even more likely0
Companies like Samsung and Motorola are probably the first ones that come to mind when we think of foldable phones, but soon another big name might start popping up—Google (via xda-developers).
Heard from someone I trust that the foldable Pixel -- codename: Passport, retail branding: unknown -- will indeed launch before the end of the year. Apparently they've been working on this device for over two years, and if the P6 is any indication, it'll be worth a look.— E (@evleaks) September 20, 2021
With the announcement of iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max having a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz marks 20 models that are current and rumored that use LTPO OLED panels from SDC. pic.twitter.com/5wlbsl2HF1— David Naranjo (@DSCCDave) September 16, 2021
Among these features, there is a hidden taskbar much like the one implemented in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. There are also signs of a feature that will bring split-screen functionality, which could be a sign of the preparations for a larger screen form factor.
Google has been building up quite the suspense around the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for its upcoming event, but could that also be a diversion from an even bigger reveal?