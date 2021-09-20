Notification Center

Google

A Google Pixel Fold launch alongside Pixel 6 now looks even more likely

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
A Google Pixel Fold launch alongside Pixel 6 now looks even more likely
The year 2021 has shaped up to be a monumental one for foldable phones. Not only because of the technological push revolving around them but also because pricing has dropped, making foldables more accessible.

Companies like Samsung and Motorola are probably the first ones that come to mind when we think of foldable phones, but soon another big name might start popping up—Google (via xda-developers).

Back in August 2020, word got out that Google had allegedly started working on a foldable Pixel phone codenamed “passport”. This supposed foldable Pixel was predicted to arrive sometime in Q4 this year, and a recent report from the reliable and well-known leaker @evleaks further supports that claim.


The report states that Google has been working on its first foldable phone for about two years and is planning to release it by the end of 2021. It is unknown yet whether that would be during the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch event or sometime later.

To add further weight to this rumor, the Senior Director at Display Supply Chain Consultants David Naranjo, has stated that the Pixel “passport” is in a list of devices that are said to use LTPO OLED panels with a variable refresh rate.


Another curious piece of information that could indicate the arrival of a foldable Pixel can be seen in the upcoming Android 12.1 update. The update brings several new features that aim to improve the user experience on foldable phones.

Among these features, there is a hidden taskbar much like the one implemented in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. There are also signs of a feature that will bring split-screen functionality, which could be a sign of the preparations for a larger screen form factor.

Google has been building up quite the suspense around the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for its upcoming event, but could that also be a diversion from an even bigger reveal?

It won’t be long now before we get to find out if the search giant will rock the foldable world, as the event is expected to happen sometime next month.

