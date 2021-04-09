Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Android Google Wearables

Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 09, 2021, 12:04 PM
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Rumors about a Google Pixel Watch have been floating around for years but nothing has ever come from them. Later this year that could finally change, according to YouTuber and part-time leaker Jon Prosser, who has a decent track record with Pixel leaks.

This is the Google Pixel Watch


Prosser claims to have obtained a bunch of photos of the highly anticipated Google Pixel Watch, codenamed 'rohan.' At this stage, those can’t be shared publicly so detailed renders of the smartwatch have been created instead.

The images show off a very slick design with a circular display and what's presumably a metal frame. Google has seemingly chosen 2.5D glass for the front and avoided bulky bezels like the ones found on certain Samsung and Huawei smartwatches.

An Apple Watch-like crown sits on the right side of the smartphone and, alongside the touch display, it's likely used to control the Wear OS UI. Speaking of Wear OS, Google is planning a pretty major facelift. The UI and watch faces seen in the renders above and below are based on the UI seen in the images that were shared with Prosser. 

The Pixel Watch could use a custom Google chipset


One of the Pixel Watch marketing taglines will allegedly be 'bringing unity to software and hardware.' That seems to suggest that Google is taking full control of the hardware side of things, something that fits in perfectly with rumors of a custom Google Silicon project.

Customization could be a theme too. Prosser reports that Google is planning around 20 Pixel Watch bands, including the one in the image below. It goes without saying that the Google Pixel Watch may very well be one of the best smartwatches in 2021

Google Pixel Watch announcement and release date


The plan at the moment seems to be a Pixel Watch announcement in October, likely alongside flagship Pixel 6, with a release presumably following shortly after. But Prosser warns that it could still be delayed, which would be far from surprising considering Google's recent track record.

The company delayed the Pixel 4a release several times last year before eventually launching it in August. A report earlier today claimed that Google has also decided to cancel the mid-range Pixel 5a too. 

