Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display

This is the Google Pixel Watch





An Apple Watch-like crown sits on the right side of the smartphone and, alongside the touch display, it's likely used to control the Wear OS UI. Speaking of Wear OS, Google is planning a pretty major facelift. The UI and watch faces seen in the renders above and below are based on the UI seen in the images that were shared with Prosser.





The Pixel Watch could use a custom Google chipset





One of the Pixel Watch marketing taglines will allegedly be 'bringing unity to software and hardware.' That seems to suggest that Google is taking full control of the hardware side of things, something that fits in perfectly with rumors of a custom Google Silicon project.





Customization could be a theme too. Prosser reports that Google is planning around 20 Pixel Watch bands, including the one in the image below. It goes without saying that the Google Pixel Watch may very well be one of the best smartwatches in 2021





Google Pixel Watch announcement and release date