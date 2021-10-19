Notification Center

Android Deals Google

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: trade-in and carrier deals are here

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: trade-in and carrier deals are here
Google just announced the long-anticipated Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The phones have a fresh design, improved specs, and new pricing. They are also the first phones to come with Android 12 out of the box and pack lots of new features. Most of the features are camera-focused and take advantage of the Pixel 6 phones' new 50MP main shooters which now capture up to 2.5x more light.

But what about deals? The Google Store already announced a bunch of deals for the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, and we are here to tell you all about them.

Also read:

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price:


The price of the Pixel 6 starts at $599. The bigger, more expensive Pixel 6 Pro costs $899. The starting prices of the new Pixel phones are actually lower than it was first expected, which is good news for those on the lookout for a new Android phone.
 
StorageGoogle Pixel 6Google Pixel 6 Pro
128GB$599$899
256GB$699$999
512GB-$1,099


Pixel 6 deals: at carriers, stores, with and without trade-in


The Pixel 6 is already up for pre-order at the Google Store. The difference between the two storage versions of the phone is exactly $100. It comes in three color options: Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, and Kinda Coral. Shipping starts October 28.

You can trade-in an eligible device and get up to $633 off the Pixel 6 at the Google Store. You can also get Preferred Care, which covers damages to your new phone at either a $7 a month plan or a one-time $149 payment for two years of coverage. The latter option covers up to two accidental damage claims, while the monthly one covers up to six.

Google Pixel 6 carrier deals have already been revealed. Starting today AT&T is taking pre-orders for the phone and shipping it on October 28. AT&T’s deal is a $200 discount without a trade-in for the Pixel 6 with a new unlimited plan. 

Verizon also offers the Pixel 6 at a nice discount of up to $700 with an eligible trade-in and a new plan. Keep in mind that the starting price at the carrier is $699, which is $100 more than the one for the unlocked version at the Google Store. You can get the Pixel 6 with a Google Fi plan as well, but there are no further discounts there. 

T-Mobile can give you the Pixel 6 with for free with an eligible trade-in and a Magenta MAX plan. You can also get up to $450 discount with a trade-in on any other plan. If you add a new line you can get up to $500 off the Pixel 6 when adding a line or any plan with 24 monthly bill credits. 

Retail stores Amazon and Best Buy have also started their pre-orders for the Pixel 6. The phone costs extra $100 there compared to the Google Store. Best Buy will throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds A with the purchase.

Pixel 6 Pro deals: at carriers, stores, with and without trade-in


Google’s top-of-the-line Pixel 6 Pro flagship is up for pre-order at the Google store and will start shipping on October 28. The phone is offered in three color options: Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny.

You can trade-in an eligible device if the $899 starting price of the Pixel 6 Pro is too much for you. Trade-in discounts are up to $633 at the Google Store. Preferred Care is offered for the Pixel 6 Pro at a price of $9 per month. A two year one-time payment coverage plan is also offered for $199 and it covers up to two accidental damage claims, while the monthly plan covers up to six.

AT&T has already announced its deal on the Pixel 6 Pro. This phone can be purchased at a $700 discount with an eligible trade-in and a new unlimited plan from the carrier. 

Verizon is also offering the Pixel 6 Pro with a $700 discount. The offer needs you to trade-in an eligible device and sign a new plan. Unlike the Pixel 6 Verizon offer, here the starting price isn't increased in comparison to the one for the unlocked phone.

T-Mobile offers the Pixel 6 Pro for free with their Magenta MAX plan and an eligible trade-in. You can also get the phone with a $500 discount if you activate a new line or any plan, no trade-in needed. A $450 discount awaits you if you opt for a trade-in on any plan. 

Retail stores Amazon and Best Buy have also started their pre-orders for the Pixel 6 Pro. Best Buy will throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds A with the Pixel 6 Pro.

