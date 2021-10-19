Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: trade-in and carrier deals are here

Pixel 6 deals: at carriers, stores, with and without trade-in





The Pixel 6 is already up for pre-order at the Google Store. The difference between the two storage versions of the phone is exactly $100. It comes in three color options: Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, and Kinda Coral. Shipping starts October 28.





You can trade-in an eligible device and get up to $633 off the Pixel 6 at the Google Store. You can also get Preferred Care, which covers damages to your new phone at either a $7 a month plan or a one-time $149 payment for two years of coverage. The latter option covers up to two accidental damage claims, while the monthly one covers up to six.





Google Pixel 6 carrier deals have already been revealed. Starting today AT&T is taking pre-orders for the phone and shipping it on October 28. AT&T’s deal is a $200 discount without a trade-in for the Pixel 6 with a new unlimited plan.





Verizon also offers the Pixel 6 at a nice discount of up to $700 with an eligible trade-in and a new plan. Keep in mind that the starting price at the carrier is $699, which is $100 more than the one for the unlocked version at the Google Store. You can get the Pixel 6 with a Google Fi plan as well, but there are no further discounts there.





T-Mobile can give you the Pixel 6 with for free with an eligible trade-in and a Magenta MAX plan. You can also get up to $450 discount with a trade-in on any other plan. If you add a new line you can get up to $500 off the Pixel 6 when adding a line or any plan with 24 monthly bill credits.





Retail stores Amazon and Best Buy have also started their pre-orders for the Pixel 6. The phone costs extra $100 there compared to the Google Store. Best Buy will throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds A with the purchase.





Pixel 6 Pro deals: at carriers, stores, with and without trade-in





Google’s top-of-the-line Pixel 6 Pro flagship is up for pre-order at the Google store and will start shipping on October 28. The phone is offered in three color options: Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny.





You can trade-in an eligible device if the $899 starting price of the Pixel 6 Pro is too much for you. Trade-in discounts are up to $633 at the Google Store. Preferred Care is offered for the Pixel 6 Pro at a price of $9 per month. A two year one-time payment coverage plan is also offered for $199 and it covers up to two accidental damage claims, while the monthly plan covers up to six.





AT&T has already announced its deal on the Pixel 6 Pro. This phone can be purchased at a $700 discount with an eligible trade-in and a new unlimited plan from the carrier.





Verizon is also offering the Pixel 6 Pro with a $700 discount. The offer needs you to trade-in an eligible device and sign a new plan. Unlike the Pixel 6 Verizon offer, here the starting price isn't increased in comparison to the one for the unlocked phone.





T-Mobile offers the Pixel 6 Pro for free with their Magenta MAX plan and an eligible trade-in. You can also get the phone with a $500 discount if you activate a new line or any plan, no trade-in needed. A $450 discount awaits you if you opt for a trade-in on any plan.





Retail stores Amazon and Best Buy have also started their pre-orders for the Pixel 6 Pro. Best Buy will throw in a free pair of Pixel Buds A with the Pixel 6 Pro.