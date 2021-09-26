Google promotes the 5G Pixel 6 series with a full-page magazine ad

The New Yorker by We expect to see Google officially unwrap the new Pixel 6 series next month and the marketing blitz has already begun. We've shown you billboards promoting both the standard Pixel 6 and the premium Pixel 6 Pro and now a full-page magazine ad for the phones was spotted inby Rich Brome who posted the ad on Twitter. The ad includes some of the photography used on the billboards which were snapped by David Urbanke for his first ad campaign.





Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are displayed in all of the possible color options giving you the opportunity to reach a decision about the model you will order once Google starts accepting pre-orders. Underneath the photos, Google asks, "What if smartphones weren't just smart?" And the rest of the ad answers that question.





"What if they were more intuitive? What if they were more perceptive? More personal? What if your phone saw you for who you are? Recognized that we’re all different and worked differently for all of us?" This is about customization and personalization, a hallmark of the Android operating system from the beginning. Everyone's Pixel home screen can be configured to satisfy the user.





Continuing with the ad, it says, "What if your phone understood your accent? Spoke dozens of languages fluently? Knew to save power for the apps you use most? And could, capture every skin tone accurately and beautifully?" Google's homegrown Tensor chip will be able to translate languages in real-time, and the already available Adaptive Battery feature uses AI to figure out which apps you use the least and reduces the power to those apps.











The magazine ad goes on to say, "What if your phone learned, adapted, evolved, and became a reflection of you? Introducing Google Pixel 6. The phone that adopts to you."





The print ad continues along the same lines as the television ad that Google released earlier this month. As Google puts it, "Introducing Google Pixel 6. The first-ever, all-Google phone that gets better over time by learning from how you use it, and adapting to your needs. Because it's about time your phone is as unique as you."