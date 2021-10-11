Huge new leak seems to confirm Google's US Pixel 6 5G price, Pixel Pass, and more





Will the Pixel 6 5G be wildly overpriced?





Well, for starters, that obviously depends on what you might consider to be a "wildly overpriced" device. If the hottest new gossip is to be trusted, the non-Pro Google Pixel 6 will cost $850 in its entry-level configuration in the US, which does sound excessive by budget 5G smartphone standards.





Of course, that's a category where the $700 Pixel 5 couldn't be easily included, and compared to its predecessor, the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 5G looks like an entirely different kettle of fish, at least on paper.









Even though we're still not sure the first-of-its-kind Tensor chipset will be able to take on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 beast, a massive raw power upgrade over the middling Snapdragon 765 SoC inside the Pixel 5 is definitely in the pipeline. Then you have a hugely improved 50MP primary rear-facing camera paired with an undoubtedly solid 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as an arguably sleeker design.









Then again, the Pixel 6 model tipped to go for €649 on the old continent is not set to support the mmWave 5G technology needed in the US to achieve the highest download speeds available on carriers like Verizon.





As far as the Pixel 6 Pro is concerned, there's no new information to share at this time, but it's now safe to assume the previously disclosed €899 European price point will equate to around $1,100 stateside, which is also... not ideal.

Colors, Pixel Pass, and more













We now know the "value"-focused 6.4-incher will see daylight in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black hues, with the jumbo-sized 6.7-incher set to borrow the latter option and replace the former two with Sorta Sunny and Cloudy White flavors.













Last but certainly not least, it looks like Google is working on an Apple One rival... of sorts dubbed Pixel Pass, which will allow you to buy your next Pixel phone together with Google One, Play Pass, YouTube Premium, extended device warranty, and (optional) Fi service for a presumably reasonable monthly fee.









That might make the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro prices considerably easier to swallow... for hardcore Google fans who want all that aforementioned stuff, but of course, it all depends on how much you'll have to spend each month. So, yeah, there's still a bit of mystery intact, but then again, there's also still plenty of time left for the last questions to get their own premature answers.

