Huge new leak seems to confirm Google's US Pixel 6 5G price, Pixel Pass, and more

Huge new leak seems to confirm Google's US Pixel 6 5G price, Pixel Pass, and more1
Will the Pixel 6 5G be wildly overpriced?
Of course, that's a category where the $700 Pixel 5 couldn't be easily included, and compared to its predecessor, the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 5G looks like an entirely different kettle of fish, at least on paper.
Even though we're still not sure the first-of-its-kind Tensor chipset will be able to take on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 beast, a massive raw power upgrade over the middling Snapdragon 765 SoC inside the Pixel 5 is definitely in the pipeline. Then you have a hugely improved 50MP primary rear-facing camera paired with an undoubtedly solid 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as an arguably sleeker design.
In other words, it makes perfect sense for Google to charge more than $700 this fall, although $850 may still seem like a slightly exaggerated entry point into the Pixel 6 portfolio. That's 50 bucks costlier than the cheapest iPhone 13 variant, mind you, not to mention a full $100 above the handset's expected European pricing equivalent.
As far as the Pixel 6 Pro is concerned, there's no new information to share at this time, but it's now safe to assume the previously disclosed €899 European price point will equate to around $1,100 stateside, which is also... not ideal.
Colors, Pixel Pass, and more
While Google hasn't left a lot to the imagination in terms of how its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro colors will look, the unconventional marketing names of said paint jobs have stayed under wraps... until today.
We now know the "value"-focused 6.4-incher will see daylight in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black hues, with the jumbo-sized 6.7-incher set to borrow the latter option and replace the former two with Sorta Sunny and Cloudy White flavors.
That long overdue second-gen Google Pixel Stand is also expected to come in two different colors at the same $79 MSRP as its forerunner while rocking an active cooling fan, supporting wireless charging up to 23W speeds, and allowing you to charge your true wireless Pixel Buds alongside your hot new Pixel 6 or 6 Pro.
Last but certainly not least, it looks like Google is working on an Apple One rival... of sorts dubbed Pixel Pass, which will allow you to buy your next Pixel phone together with Google One, Play Pass, YouTube Premium, extended device warranty, and (optional) Fi service for a presumably reasonable monthly fee.
That might make the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro prices considerably easier to swallow... for hardcore Google fans who want all that aforementioned stuff, but of course, it all depends on how much you'll have to spend each month. So, yeah, there's still a bit of mystery intact, but then again, there's also still plenty of time left for the last questions to get their own premature answers.
