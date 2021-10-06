German retailer reveals Pixel 6 price and pre-order gift





We know that because Google has told us nearly everything bar the price and release date. Per a couple of rumors, the standard Pixel 6 model will start at €649 in Europe . This has apparently now been confirmed.





Reddit user has spotted a listing by German electronics retailer Saturn and according to it, the 8GB/128GB model will indeed go for €649. Assuming the listing is legit, the phone has a 4,620mAh battery, a dual rear camera system (50MP + 12MP), an 8MP front snapper, a fingerprint scanner, probably the in-display variety, and a facial recognition system. According to Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers, it's possible that Google has been testing face unlock using the RGB camera. Apparently, Google's facial recognition system is not as reliable as Apple's Face ID.





Additionally, the image has also revealed that Pixel 6 pre-orders will come with the Bose 700 headphones, which are worth €279.99. In the US, the phone will allegedly be priced at $749.









The offer is valid until 27 October, which implies that the rumors about an October 28 release date were spot on. The same retailer has also put up a screen protector for the Pixel 6.





As for the Pixel 6 Pro , past reports say its base variant will be priced at €899 in Europe and between $1,049 and $1,099 in the US. This model also has a 48MP telephoto camera and seemingly a bigger 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to offer 12GB of RAM and will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.



