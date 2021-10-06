German retailer reveals Pixel 6 price and pre-order gift

German retailer reveals Pixel 6 price and pre-order gift0
It's now confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will officially be unveiled on October 19. There is a lot of buzz around the Mountain View titan's next flagship phones, not just because the company sat out the flagship race last year, but also because these phones bring to the table a fresh design and a home-brewed chip.
A Reddit user has spotted a listing by German electronics retailer Saturn and according to it, the 8GB/128GB model will indeed go for €649. Assuming the listing is legit, the phone has a 4,620mAh battery, a dual rear camera system (50MP + 12MP), an 8MP front snapper, a fingerprint scanner, probably the in-display variety, and a facial recognition system. According to XDA Developers'Mishaal Rahman, it's possible that Google has been testing face unlock using the RGB camera. Apparently, Google's facial recognition system is not as reliable as Apple's Face ID.
The offer is valid until 27 October, which implies that the rumors about an October 28 release date were spot on. The same retailer has also put up a screen protector for the Pixel 6.
As for the Pixel 6 Pro, past reports say its base variant will be priced at €899 in Europe and between $1,049 and $1,099 in the US. This model also has a 48MP telephoto camera and seemingly a bigger 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to offer 12GB of RAM and will come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.
The phones will ship with Android 12. Although Google has technically released the stable version of its latest operating system, it hasn't been rolled out to any phone yet. If the hype surrounding the Pixel 6 series is any indication, it will be one of the best smartphone ranges of 2021. It might also help that some iOS users are looking to switch to a Google Pixel phone instead of getting the new iPhone 13.
