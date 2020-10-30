iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iOS Apple Apps

Apple One is here! We'll tell you what it is and how you can subscribe right now

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 30, 2020, 12:25 PM
Apple One is here! We'll tell you what it is and how you can subscribe right now
The Apple One services bundle is now available as Apple opened up the plan to subscribers this morning. With the bundle, Apple is expected to keep growing its Services revenue which hit over $53 billion during fiscal year 2020. After iPhone sales peaked in fiscal year 2015, the tech giant begun a quest to double Services revenue to $50 billion by FY2020.

With revenue from subscription offerings like Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade added to revenue generated by the App Store, Apple Pay, iCloud, Apple Care+ and more, the company is taking aim at the one billion active iPhone users that reportedly roam the planet. This plan allows Apple to generate money from iPhone owners even if they have no plans to upgrade to a new model for several years.

According to the company, Apple One users can bundle up to six subscription services into one package while saving money. For example, the Individual Plan is priced at $14.95 per month and provides a monthly savings of $6. This bundle includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. At $19.95 per month, the Family Plan allows subscribers to share the included services with up to five other people. This plan features subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage. Those choosing this tier will save $8 per month.

The Premier bundle costs $29.95 monthly. With subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, 2TB of iCloud storage, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness + (starting later this year), subscribers will save $25 per month.


To subscribe to Apple One, go to Settings > Tap the top panel with your name > Subscriptions > Get Apple One. This will take you to a page where you can choose which tier of service you want to subscribe to. Keep in mind that no matter whether you decide to subscribe to Apple One or not, and which tier you sign up with, you are entitled to one month of the subscription bundle for free. So if you do spend some of your hard-earned cash paying for Apple Services subscriptions, check out the pricing of each Apple One tier to see if you can save some money.

